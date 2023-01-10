(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN--- Cleveland looked forward to ending this 5 game west road trip with a win as they faced the Timberwolves at the Target arena in Minneapolis. The Cavs would go back and forth with Minnesota and would end up leading the game at one point by 14 points. However, as the Cavaliers went into a cold spell, the T-Wolves would get hot and pull within three points to end the third quarter. In the fourth, the Timberwolves would pull away and never look back as they secured the win 110-102. Leading the way for Minnesota was Anthony Edwards with 26 points and 7 assist. Allen and Garland both lead the way for Cleveland with 19 points each.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO