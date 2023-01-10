Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
University Of Georgia Football Player And Staff Member Killed In Car Crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident early Sunday (January 15) morning. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said that a 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries, and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries in the crash. Willock was pronounced...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Makes His Six NFL Playoff Bets For Wildcard Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his six betting picks for the upcoming NFL Wild Card games. Ravens at Bengals (CIN -10) I like the Ravens, it's now at -10. They've given Joe burrow issues and I do not like having to face a team back-to-back. Cincinnati's better, there's no question but this series and Baltimore culture made Brady earn every win, made Peyton earn every playoff win, they're built for this stuff. The line is ten, I have to take the Ravens."
iheart.com
T-Wolves Defeats Cavaliers 110-102
(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN--- Cleveland looked forward to ending this 5 game west road trip with a win as they faced the Timberwolves at the Target arena in Minneapolis. The Cavs would go back and forth with Minnesota and would end up leading the game at one point by 14 points. However, as the Cavaliers went into a cold spell, the T-Wolves would get hot and pull within three points to end the third quarter. In the fourth, the Timberwolves would pull away and never look back as they secured the win 110-102. Leading the way for Minnesota was Anthony Edwards with 26 points and 7 assist. Allen and Garland both lead the way for Cleveland with 19 points each.
