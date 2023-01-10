ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football celebration held at Sanford Stadium

A year ago, when we all packed into Sanford Stadium on a cold January afternoon to celebrate the Georgia football team’s first national championship since the 1980 season, it was with a sense of awe and elation. The Bulldogs, so close for so long, had finally done it. On...
UGA football player, recruiting staff member killed in car crash

UGA football offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were both killed in an auto accident early Sunday morning, Athens-Clarke County police confirmed. Two other members of the football program were also seriously injured in the accident but are currently listed in stable condition. According to police,...
Texas A&M defensive back Deyon “Smoke” Bouie to transfer to UGA

Texas A&M defensive back Deyon “Smoke” Bouie will transfer to UGA for the 2023 season, it was announced on Friday. Bouie originally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on October 31, 2021, but later decommitted and signed with Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. After playing in only...
Jaylen Heyward commits to UGA football for 2024 class

Jaylen Heyward, a four-star safety from Rockledge, Fla., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2024. Heyward committed to Kirby Smart and the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Friday. “I just love the way Coach Muschamp coaches,” Heyward told UGASports.com. “The defense, you know, the defensive scheme...
Bulldogs earn first road win of season against Ole Miss

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia men’s basketball team picked up its first win on the road this year with a 62-58 victory over Ole Miss before 6,117 spectators at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. Junior Kario Oquendo led all scorers with 15...
