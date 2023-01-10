Read full article on original website
Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee Begins Grant Cycle
The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee has opened their grant cycle. The county program will allocate around $900,000 for conservation work. Community organizations and others interested in applying for funds are encouraged to attend a virtual informational session on Monday, January 23rd to learn about eligibility requirements and grant criteria. Contact Common Ground Administrator Ben Doon at ccg.cac@gmail.com to obtain access and materials for the Zoom session.
Friday, January 13th Weather
A mostly sunny and mild start to the weekend. Snow returns to the forecast Saturday night through Tuesday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 55. Look for an overnight low of 27. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 49, a low of 21. Leadville...
Sunday, January 15th Weather
We have a chance of snow today, mainly along the divide. Scattered snow showers remain possible through Martin Luther King Jr Day on Monday. Salida and Buena Vista will reach a high of 43 today. Expect a low of 26. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 37....
Saturday, January 14th Weather
A partly sunny day is on tap today. Snow returns to the mountains tonight and is expected to continue through Wednesday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 52. Look for a low of 27. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 47. Expect a low...
Conservancy District Advances Multiple Water Projects
Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District officials discussed several projects during their monthly board meeting Thursday, including:. A Chaffee County groundwater study. A streamflow-monitoring system upgrade. An “intra-ditch exchange” project near Johnson Village. District Project Manager Gracy Goodwin reported on the status of each project. She said the Upper...
Buena Vista Girls Basketball Falls to Ellicott 47-28
The Lady Demons lose at home to the Lady Thunderhawks 47-28. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Crowther gave his thoughts on the Demons loss tonight. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and...
Salida Girls Basketball Falls to Manitou Springs 42-41
The Lady Spartans fall in a close league game to the Manitou Springs Mustangs 42-41. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
Salida Girls Basketball Falls to #2 3A Peyton 66-24
The Lady Spartans fall to #2 3A Peyton Panthers at home 66-24. They will be in action again tomorrow as they travel to Manitou Springs. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 on 92.3 The Peak. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you be Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed...
