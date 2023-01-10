ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 6

rocketman33
5d ago

This guy deserves a medal, but needs more practice, he didn't hit anyone, better luck next time.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Door Dash confrontation in southwest Albuquerque leads to three arrests

Three people are in custody, after a Door Dash driver was confronted in a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood on Saturday. The incident led to a police standoff. According to court documents, Nicki Osborne attempted to deliver an order to the 2600 block of Halcon Ave. SW. As she was trying to confirm the delivery address, a female emerged from a house on 2610 Halcon Ave. SW. The female, who was armed with a gun, yelled at Osborne, and told her to leave the area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man arrested for alleged threat to shoot, domestic violence

It was hours after Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a call for help just before midnight Friday from a woman on Yucca Drive NW that her husband, Mark Custodio, surrendered after barricading himself inside their apartment. According to the criminal complaint, a woman called to say her husband was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque store owner and employees arrested following alleged shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque convenience store owner and two employees are facing charges following an alleged shooting at the store. Albuquerque Police Department responded to shots fired at Adam's Food Mart convenience store early Monday morning. An officer approached a vehicle of interest, but the car fled the scene following the approach, according to the criminal complaint.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy