Nashville, TN

Titans end-of-season power rankings round-up

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjseD_0k9ikIp700

With the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 season in the books, it’s time for one last NFL power rankings round-up ahead of the offseason.

We start with Dan Hanzus of NFL.com, who places the Titans at No. 22 on his list, which is actually three spots higher than they were the week prior. Here’s what he had to say:

The Titans put up a valiant fight in Week 18, outplaying the favored Jaguars for 55 minutes before a disastrous turnover created the touchdown that served as the difference in a 20-16 defeat. While it’s obviously painful to lose a game and a division in such a dramatic manner, this is also a diminished team that was never going to make much noise in the playoffs. “We didn’t do a good enough job — we lost too many games,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “That self-reflection, nobody would evaluate that they did a good enough job because we didn’t win. … The short answer is: It wasn’t good enough.” Changes are inevitable, and they began Monday with the announcement that offensive coordinator Todd Downing and three other assistants had been let go.

Now, the rest of our power rankings round-up as the Titans prepare for what should be an interesting offseason.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyYOo_0k9ikIp700
Syndication: The Tennessean

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

They need to figure out their quarterback situation. Is Ryan Tannehill the guy? If not, who will be?

Bo Wulf, The Athletic: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeJpp_0k9ikIp700
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Wulf, The Athletic:

Every team in the AFC South had a losing streak of at least five games in 2022, with both the Titans and Colts ending the season on seven-game skids. Woof.

This was a disastrous season for the Titans, who watched A.J. Brown excel in Philadelphia while their passing offense was more stuck than ever, then fired their general manager, watched their defense collapse and bypassed their third-round rookie to play a journeyman in a loser-goes-home match with Ryan Tannehill out for the season. Any optimism about the future is based on faith in Mike Vrabel and the division’s folly.

MMQB: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ifj7_0k9ikIp700
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

MMQB Staff:

A year ago the Titans were the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Then they traded away A.J. Brown, fired their GM midseason, lost seven straight games to close out the year and look to be in a very different state as a franchise. The fact that Josh Dobbs came off the Lions’ practice squad to come start for Tennessee in a must-win game with playoff ramifications cannot be a good sign for Malik Willis.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAhws_0k9ikIp700
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports:

It’s hard to imagine a more disappointing way to go into the offseason than turning a 7-3 start into a 7-10 final record, and a Week 18 loss in the AFC South championship after leading with three minutes left. We’ve seen the flaws in the roster for a while and they all seemed to catch up to Tennessee at once. There’s a lot of work to be done this offseason. It started Monday with the team firing offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpx3A_0k9ikIp700
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports:

25. Tennessee Titans (7-10): I’m just thankful we don’t have to watch the Titans in the playoffs.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byq39_0k9ikIp700
Syndication: The Tennessean

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk:

21. Titans (7-10; No. 19): From 7-3 to 7-10, and plenty of changes coming.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0bv5_0k9ikIp700
AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network:

As Kevin Byard put frankly, “A lot of questions have to be answered with this franchise, so we’ll see what happens over the next few months.”

There is an out on Ryan Tannehill’s contract that would free up quite a bit of money against Tennessee’s cap, making his future unknown as we head into the offseason. However, since he is under contract, the Titans remain in the fourth tier. They also have no indication that Malik Willis is ready to be a starter, or even play consistent snaps, at the NFL level.

But Tennessee’s offensive woes were less about QB play and more about the crumbling surroundings around the quarterback. They need help on the outside at receiver, and their offensive line disintegrated, hurting both the run game and the passing attack. Todd Downing hasn’t proven to be a positive force for the offense, either.

A defense that started strong fell apart as injuries mounted. There are many fine pieces on the defense, but the Titans need to remain healthy, and the new general manager must not whiff in free agency the way Jon Robinson did.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record

Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here are Chiefs' possible opponents for divisional round

After the Jacksonville Jaguars’ improbable comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, three possible opponents remain for the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The results of the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game and the Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens game will determine which team is coming to Arrowhead Stadium for the divisional round. They’ll face the lowest remaining seed after the dust has settled from Sunday’s slate of games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Seattle Seahawks making the playoffs led to the NFL's latest officiating controversy, explained

The Seahawks will play the 49ers to kick off the NFL’s postseason action on Saturday, but the game won’t come without a bit of controversy before things start. There’s no question that bad officiating led to the Seahawks‘ success against the Rams in their win-or-go-home matchup for week 18. There was a mixture of bad calls and missed calls that ultimately benefitted Seattle on their way to a win.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans called for Sean Payton to replace Brandon Staley after Chargers’ historic collapse to Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers had a season filled with games that had NFL fans already wondering if head coach Brandon Staley should keep his job even after he made the playoffs. But with his team blowing a 27-0 lead (!!!!) and losing 31-30 on Saturday in the Wild Card playoff round — with Trevor Lawrence overcoming four awful interceptions — that clinched it for so many fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars 31, Chargers 30: COMEBACKSONVILLE

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the impossible Saturday night, digging their way out of a 27-0 hole to beat the Los Angeles Chargers with a field goal as time expired. The 31-30 win for the Jaguars was the third largest comeback in NFL postseason history and pushed the team through to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

