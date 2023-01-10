CBP seizes $154K worth of cocaine at Brownsville bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-year-old woman was stopped at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge with about $150,000 worth of cocaine, U.S. Customs, and Border Protection officers announced Tuesday.

The load of alleged cocaine was intercepted Saturday at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old Brownsville resident attempted to enter into the United States in a 2015 Ford.

After a primary inspection, the vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination. With the help of a K9 officer, federal authorities discovered five packages hidden within the truck, containing a total of 11.59 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The drugs and vehicle were seized by law enforcement, a CBP news release stated.

Officers also arrested the driver of the truck and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $154,833, according to CBP.