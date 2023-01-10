Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio"- 5 Houses You Shouldn't Visit At Night Or Alone
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurant
San Antonio set to hold the largest MLK march in the nation
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance record
Teenage suspect arrested for vape cartridge deal gone wrong
SAN ANTONIO – According to authorities, Zane West, 17, was arrested Saturday night. The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened near the 16400 block of Henderson Pass around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. The affidavit states that a 17-year-old victim was meeting up with some...
Unknown man in front yard shoots homeowner in head and flees
SAN ANTONIO - A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries on San Antonio's Northeast Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According...
Intoxicated suspect swerves into oncoming traffic causing rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman was attempting to steer clear of a car that was swerving into her lane early Sunday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the woman was driving in the left lane of Montgomery Drive going east around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's Northeast Side.
Teen shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot over a vape cartridge deal that went wrong. Around 1:26 a.m. police responded to the 16400 block of Henderson Pass at the Summit of Henderson Pass Apartment homes for a shooting in progress. According to...
FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
After two years, police continue to search for capital murder suspects
SAN ANTONIO - Days away from the anniversary of the crime, police are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the capital murder of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Waren. The San Antonio Police Department says that the murder happened around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at 8349 Culebra Road in the parking lot of McDonald's on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
Suspect arrested after running over 2 girls, killing one during large fight, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is facing murder charges after being accused of hitting two women, killing one, during a large fight Wednesday on the West Side. Pennie Gomez, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession. The deadly accident happened...
Police search for teen missing since Christmas, Help Us Find: Destiny De La Rosa
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Destiny De La Rosa. "Our main goal is to get Destiny home with her family, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with SAPD. Police say Destiny went missing on Christmas Day. She was...
Investigators look into cause of fire at abandoned home on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at an abandoned home on the West Side early Friday morning. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a home off San Fernando Street near South General McMullen. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames...
Police looking for suspects who burglarized Clemens High School
SCHERTZ, Texas - The Schertz Police Department needs the public's help identifying two suspects that broke into Samuel Clemens High School Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department was able to obtain surveillance footage with images showing a female and male suspect walking the hallways. The school was not unlocked at the time and the suspects gained entry by force.
T-Bone collision sends woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rushed to the hospital after an accident late Sunday morning. At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday a woman was pulling out of the apartments on the 1400-block of Vance Jackson when her Mustang was T-boned by another woman in a Jeep driving northbound. The...
Two young kids struck by pickup truck while attempting to cross dark lit street
SAN ANTONIO – Two young kids were struck by a pickup truck when attempting to cross a street. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and East White Road. According to officials, the two young boys (ages 9 and 16) were selling candy...
Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, officials confirm
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate died by suicide on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The 31-year-old inmate was attempting to commit suicide when a deputy was conducting face-to-face observation checks. Life-saving measures were performed by medical personnel, but they were unsuccessful. According to the Bexar County...
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
PHOTOS: Sunday morning 5k run and fundraiser for MLK Dream Week
SAN ANTONIO - The Young Men's Leadership Academy held a 5-kilometer run fundraising event Sunday morning. The 5K run began around 8:00 a.m. and ended around 10:00 a.m. Sunday at MLK Park. The YMLA is the first all-boys public school in San Antonio. Their mission is to develop young men...
Blood donors could win a PlayStation 5 at local event
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissues center has teamed up with Chancla Academy to host a blood drive for National Blood Donor Month. If you are interested in donating, the event begins Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
How to choose the perfect photographer
In order to get the perfect shot, you need a good photographer. Photographer Elizabeth Homan has some tips on how to choose a photographer that's right for you.
Mentors help high school students discover in demand high paying jobs in the Alamo City
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas- For nearly 17 years, ACE Mentor Program has been providing high school students with the inside track to high paying jobs in San Antonio. Every year, it holds its annual construction day. Typically, that’s the day students have access to the in demand skilled trade of heavy equipment operators. Mentors believe each student should be exposed to every aspect of a project from conception to finished product. “The value of safety as well on these job site, and have a respect for that industry as well,” said ACE Mentor Laura Elvia Hall. It’s a fun day for these students, because they get to step into the equipment and see how it works. This is just one aspect of the hands-on training the Ace Mentor Program provides to students.
Picture Perfect
In order to get the perfect shot, you need a good photographer. In today's picture perfect, photographer Elizabeth Homan has some tips on how to choose a photographer that's right for you. Take a look to learn more!. Amateur Photography Class. Saturday February 4. 10 AM - 1 PM. Spots...
Send us your photos of this warm and breezy Sunday weather
SAN ANTONIO - Here's a look at the forecast for this week. Enjoying today's weather? CLICK HERE to share your photos and videos... Partly to mostly sunny skies. Warm & breezy. South winds will gust 25-35mph. Highs in the mid-70s. More clouds move in tonight, with lows in the mid-50s.
