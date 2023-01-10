ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news4sanantonio.com

Teenage suspect arrested for vape cartridge deal gone wrong

SAN ANTONIO – According to authorities, Zane West, 17, was arrested Saturday night. The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened near the 16400 block of Henderson Pass around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. The affidavit states that a 17-year-old victim was meeting up with some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Unknown man in front yard shoots homeowner in head and flees

SAN ANTONIO - A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries on San Antonio's Northeast Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot over a vape cartridge deal that went wrong. Around 1:26 a.m. police responded to the 16400 block of Henderson Pass at the Summit of Henderson Pass Apartment homes for a shooting in progress. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

After two years, police continue to search for capital murder suspects

SAN ANTONIO - Days away from the anniversary of the crime, police are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the capital murder of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Waren. The San Antonio Police Department says that the murder happened around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at 8349 Culebra Road in the parking lot of McDonald's on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Investigators look into cause of fire at abandoned home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at an abandoned home on the West Side early Friday morning. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a home off San Fernando Street near South General McMullen. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police looking for suspects who burglarized Clemens High School

SCHERTZ, Texas - The Schertz Police Department needs the public's help identifying two suspects that broke into Samuel Clemens High School Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department was able to obtain surveillance footage with images showing a female and male suspect walking the hallways. The school was not unlocked at the time and the suspects gained entry by force.
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate died by suicide on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The 31-year-old inmate was attempting to commit suicide when a deputy was conducting face-to-face observation checks. Life-saving measures were performed by medical personnel, but they were unsuccessful. According to the Bexar County...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

PHOTOS: Sunday morning 5k run and fundraiser for MLK Dream Week

SAN ANTONIO - The Young Men's Leadership Academy held a 5-kilometer run fundraising event Sunday morning. The 5K run began around 8:00 a.m. and ended around 10:00 a.m. Sunday at MLK Park. The YMLA is the first all-boys public school in San Antonio. Their mission is to develop young men...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Blood donors could win a PlayStation 5 at local event

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissues center has teamed up with Chancla Academy to host a blood drive for National Blood Donor Month. If you are interested in donating, the event begins Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mentors help high school students discover in demand high paying jobs in the Alamo City

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas- For nearly 17 years, ACE Mentor Program has been providing high school students with the inside track to high paying jobs in San Antonio. Every year, it holds its annual construction day. Typically, that’s the day students have access to the in demand skilled trade of heavy equipment operators. Mentors believe each student should be exposed to every aspect of a project from conception to finished product. “The value of safety as well on these job site, and have a respect for that industry as well,” said ACE Mentor Laura Elvia Hall. It’s a fun day for these students, because they get to step into the equipment and see how it works. This is just one aspect of the hands-on training the Ace Mentor Program provides to students.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Picture Perfect

In order to get the perfect shot, you need a good photographer. In today's picture perfect, photographer Elizabeth Homan has some tips on how to choose a photographer that's right for you. Take a look to learn more!. Amateur Photography Class. Saturday February 4. 10 AM - 1 PM. Spots...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Send us your photos of this warm and breezy Sunday weather

SAN ANTONIO - Here's a look at the forecast for this week. Enjoying today's weather? CLICK HERE to share your photos and videos... Partly to mostly sunny skies. Warm & breezy. South winds will gust 25-35mph. Highs in the mid-70s. More clouds move in tonight, with lows in the mid-50s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

