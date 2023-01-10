NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas- For nearly 17 years, ACE Mentor Program has been providing high school students with the inside track to high paying jobs in San Antonio. Every year, it holds its annual construction day. Typically, that’s the day students have access to the in demand skilled trade of heavy equipment operators. Mentors believe each student should be exposed to every aspect of a project from conception to finished product. “The value of safety as well on these job site, and have a respect for that industry as well,” said ACE Mentor Laura Elvia Hall. It’s a fun day for these students, because they get to step into the equipment and see how it works. This is just one aspect of the hands-on training the Ace Mentor Program provides to students.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO