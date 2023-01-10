“it’s a small world” Pin & Mystery Pin Set Featuring Hercules, Alice, Ariel, and More Characters at Walt Disney World

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Pop Gallery Features Gideon’s Bakehouse Artist, Robots, and More During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, bringing colorful art throughout the park. For something with a pop twist, check out the Pop Gallery at the China Pavilion!. Pop Gallery. The works featured at Pop Gallery are more original than Disney-themed. Canvases resembling book spines, movie covers,...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom & Disney Springs 1/8/23 (New MagicBand+ Designs, Sunrise Cupcake, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Ear Headband, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It’s a beautiful day and we are looking forward to spending the day here. We will be doing some shopping and trying some snacks. We also plan on stopping by Disney Springs later to see if there is anything new we can find. Adventure is out there!
WDW News Today
Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport Celebrates Disney100 with Special Fountain Show, Character Greetings, and More
Although there’s no Disney property in Singapore, the famed global hub is getting in on the fun of the Disney100 celebration with some special festivities at the iconic Jewel Changi Airport mall, attached to the airport bearing the same name. There’s a special show, photo spots, and even a limited time character greeting!
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Construction on Pacific Wharf Reimagining Seemingly Yet to Begin at Disney California Adventure
Earlier today, we announced that construction had begun on the reimagining of Pacific Wharf, a small mini-land of restaurants at Disney California Adventure based on San Francisco, which is set to be reimagined to San Fransokyo, from “Big Hero 6.” After stopping by to take a look for ourselves, it seems constructions has not yet begun.
WDW News Today
Former Disney Background Artist William Silvers Returns to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Disney animation lovers have a haven at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of former Disney artist William Silvers‘ booth at the Germany Pavilion. William Silvers Art Inc. Silvers served as a background artist on a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
WDW News Today
View Art from Tim Rogerson, Armando Hevia, and More at Promenade Fine Art for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, and as the name might suggest, there’s art all over the park! Guests looking to pick up some Disney-inspired art of their own can find offerings at the newly-renamed Promenade Fine Art. Promenade Fine Art. The kiosk, previously known...
WDW News Today
Disney Orders ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival by Dan Povenmire
Disney has ordered 40 episodes of a “Phineas and Ferb” revival from original creator Dan Povenmire as part of his deal with Disney Branded Television. The 40 episodes will be split into two seasons, Variety reports. “Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and...
WDW News Today
Acme Archives Brings Even More ‘Star Wars’ Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For a look at a galaxy far, far away during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, head to Acme Archives!. There are multiple booths, located near the Canada Pavilion and Refreshment Port. This marks a relocation for the kiosk, as last year, it could be found near the...
WDW News Today
Paint a Masterpiece by Numbers at Expression Section During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, and guests can get in on the creative fun with the return of Expression Section!. As with previous years, the experience consists of painting a large mural in numbered sections. Expression Section is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., subject to weather.
WDW News Today
‘Fantasmic!’ Canceled Through February 2 at Disneyland, Man Loses Gun at Walt Disney World, Disney 100 Years of Wonder Lionel Trains, and More: Daily Recap (1/14/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, January 14, 2023.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Opening at Disneyland This Year
Disney has announced that the French Market Restaurant in Disneyland will close to become Tiana’s Palace later this year. The restaurant was announced last year. French Market Restaurant and Mint Julep Bar will be closed beginning February 17, 2023. The restaurant will reopen as Tiana’s Palace later in 2023. Mint Julep Bar will also reopen, still serving mint juleps and Mickey beignets.
WDW News Today
Schedule Announced for Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic 2023 at Walt Disney World
Disney has announced the dates for the 2023 Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic events at Walt Disney World parks. Moonlight Magic will take place on February 8 and 15 at EPCOT. It will be held on May 11 and September 13 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It will be on July 11 and August 2 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And at Typhoon Lagoon on May 23 and August 23.
WDW News Today
New Figment-Themed Beacon of Magic Show Coming to 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
As part of this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, a new Figment-themed Beacon of Magic show on Spaceship Earth will debut!. Frequent Disney reporter Brooke McDonald shared the news on Twitter today. While details are still scant, we do know the show will open on January 13...
WDW News Today
Figment Popcorn Bucket ‘Sold Out’ for First Day at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Figment popcorn bucket, which was only available via mobile order, has sold out for the day at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. When trying to select an arrival window in My Disney Experience, none are available. This means that arrivals have reached capacity for today, and the bucket is not available for purchase.
WDW News Today
Odyssey Pavilion Decorated as Figment’s Inspiration Station for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Odyssey Pavilion has been decorated to host Figment’s Inspiration Station, a new food studio at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The pavilion is closed while the transition takes place. The Odyssey Events Pavilion sits at the edge of the lagoon between World Showcase and World...
WDW News Today
Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT Honors the Park’s 40th Anniversary for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Last year’s Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating 50 Years of Magic paid tribute to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, but this year, the exhibit celebrates 40 years of EPCOT. Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT. The sign reads, “EPCOT was created as a tribute to human connection and achievement, a...
WDW News Today
New Disney Visa Card Designs Include 100 Years of Wonder
New Disney Visa Card designs have debuted, including one honoring 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary card is a blue-ish silver, with “100” across the front. Mickey and Minnie, pictured in black and white, peek out of the zeros. “100 Years of Wonder” is also printed on the back.
WDW News Today
Blizzard Beach Closing Due to Low Temperatures This Weekend
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed this weekend because of expected low temperatures in central Florida. Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15. It will reopen to guests on January 16. Blizzard Beach reopened in November following a lengthy refurbishment that...
WDW News Today
Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
Comments / 0