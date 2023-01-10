ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors

Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 key reactions from Warriors’ frustrating loss to Bulls

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Chicago Bulls 132-118 on Sunday, coming apart late amid a rash of turnovers, fouls and allowed three-pointers. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ rough loss on their first leg of an afternoon back-to-back. Turnovers doom Warriors The Warriors fell behind the Bulls 27-10 in large part […] The post 3 key reactions from Warriors’ frustrating loss to Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Christian Wood injury updates vs. Blazers after ugly loss

The Dallas Mavericks listed guard Luka Doncic and forward Christian Wood as “questionable” before they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Stein Line’s Marc Stein. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was listed as “out” with a left ankle sprain. Doncic scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished 10 […] The post Luka Doncic, Christian Wood injury updates vs. Blazers after ugly loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers

After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate suspended following Rockets-Kings altercation

Houston Rockets players Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate have both been suspended by the NBA following a heated altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Green and Tate will both be serving a one-game suspension. Rockets teammates Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason plus Kings guard Malik Monk were all fined but spared from suspension, per NBA’s official announcement. The latter three were the ones directly involved in the incident while Green and Tate were penalized for leaving the bench area as the situation escalated.
Knicks’ Julius Randle joins Patrick Ewing in history with monster performance vs. Pistons

Julius Randle was on another level in the New York Knicks’ 117-104 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. As the Knicks were in need of a win to string together a three-game winning streak for the second time in the month, Randle led the way for New York on both ends of the […] The post Knicks’ Julius Randle joins Patrick Ewing in history with monster performance vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Biggest need Blazers must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Portland Trail Blazers decided to retool their lineup last season by trading CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington. The Blazers then signed Damian Llllard to an extension, acquired Jerami Grant in a trade, and added Gary Payton II in free agency while also giving Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons new deals.
Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken

The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ John Wall gets unfortunate injury update after poster dunk

LOS ANGELES – The injury woes continue for the Los Angeles Clippers, this time with a guy who’s been able to stay relatively healthy all year. John Wall, who only missed one game this season due to injury and the other nine due to injury management, suffered an abdominal injury and will be re-evaluated in […] The post Clippers’ John Wall gets unfortunate injury update after poster dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s warning to NBA after latest poster dunk draws reaction from Donovan Mitchell

Just in case those brave enough to challenge him at the rim didn’t already know, Ja Morant sent all would-be shot-blockers a helpful warning after breaking the NBA internet once again on Thursday night. Tweeting highlights of his instant-classic poster over Indiana Pacers big man Jalen Smith, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar advised all rim-protectors to […] The post Ja Morant’s warning to NBA after latest poster dunk draws reaction from Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McDaniel, Dolphins destroyed for clock management disasterclass vs. Bills

A multitude of miscues marred the Miami Dolphins’ performance in their AFC wild-card round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Among them, Miami was called for a costly penalty in the fourth quarter. With the Dolphins in need of a mere 1-yard to convert a fourth down in the late stages of the contest, they were […] The post Mike McDaniel, Dolphins destroyed for clock management disasterclass vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacque Vaughn reveals 3 factors behind Kevin Durant, Nets’ major transformation

At the midway point of the NBA season, no team has pulled off a more dramatic turnaround than the Brooklyn Nets. Just two weeks into the season, the Nets were left for dead. Fresh off a trade request from their franchise cornerstone in Kevin Durant, a 2-6 start had already seen head coach Steve Nash […] The post Jacque Vaughn reveals 3 factors behind Kevin Durant, Nets’ major transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy’s stunned reaction to Lakers star LeBron James’ shoutout during 49ers win vs Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy just played arguably the best game of his NFL career thus far. The young QB led the Niners to a monumental blowout win against the Seattle Seahawks in their NFC Wild Card showdown. Purdy was so impressive that even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had to send him a special shoutout.
