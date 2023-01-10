Read full article on original website
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/15/2023
The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off for the second night in a row as the two-day series continues at the Moda Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Mavericks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. The Blazers defeated the Mavericks last...
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 key reactions from Warriors’ frustrating loss to Bulls
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Chicago Bulls 132-118 on Sunday, coming apart late amid a rash of turnovers, fouls and allowed three-pointers. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ rough loss on their first leg of an afternoon back-to-back. Turnovers doom Warriors The Warriors fell behind the Bulls 27-10 in large part […] The post 3 key reactions from Warriors’ frustrating loss to Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Christian Wood injury updates vs. Blazers after ugly loss
The Dallas Mavericks listed guard Luka Doncic and forward Christian Wood as “questionable” before they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Stein Line’s Marc Stein. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was listed as “out” with a left ankle sprain. Doncic scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished 10 […] The post Luka Doncic, Christian Wood injury updates vs. Blazers after ugly loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers
After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate suspended following Rockets-Kings altercation
Houston Rockets players Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate have both been suspended by the NBA following a heated altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Green and Tate will both be serving a one-game suspension. Rockets teammates Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason plus Kings guard Malik Monk were all fined but spared from suspension, per NBA’s official announcement. The latter three were the ones directly involved in the incident while Green and Tate were penalized for leaving the bench area as the situation escalated.
Knicks’ Julius Randle joins Patrick Ewing in history with monster performance vs. Pistons
Julius Randle was on another level in the New York Knicks’ 117-104 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. As the Knicks were in need of a win to string together a three-game winning streak for the second time in the month, Randle led the way for New York on both ends of the […] The post Knicks’ Julius Randle joins Patrick Ewing in history with monster performance vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Biggest need Blazers must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers decided to retool their lineup last season by trading CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington. The Blazers then signed Damian Llllard to an extension, acquired Jerami Grant in a trade, and added Gary Payton II in free agency while also giving Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons new deals.
Bills narrowly advance as wild playoff game vs. Dolphins ends on controversial call
The Buffalo Bills were able to sneak by the Miami Dolphins and advance in the playoffs with a 34-31 victory. However, the Bills’ win came after a controversial call to end the game. The Bills were up 34-31 with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. On third...
Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken
The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ John Wall gets unfortunate injury update after poster dunk
LOS ANGELES – The injury woes continue for the Los Angeles Clippers, this time with a guy who’s been able to stay relatively healthy all year. John Wall, who only missed one game this season due to injury and the other nine due to injury management, suffered an abdominal injury and will be re-evaluated in […] The post Clippers’ John Wall gets unfortunate injury update after poster dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s warning to NBA after latest poster dunk draws reaction from Donovan Mitchell
Just in case those brave enough to challenge him at the rim didn’t already know, Ja Morant sent all would-be shot-blockers a helpful warning after breaking the NBA internet once again on Thursday night. Tweeting highlights of his instant-classic poster over Indiana Pacers big man Jalen Smith, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar advised all rim-protectors to […] The post Ja Morant’s warning to NBA after latest poster dunk draws reaction from Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McDaniel, Dolphins destroyed for clock management disasterclass vs. Bills
A multitude of miscues marred the Miami Dolphins’ performance in their AFC wild-card round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Among them, Miami was called for a costly penalty in the fourth quarter. With the Dolphins in need of a mere 1-yard to convert a fourth down in the late stages of the contest, they were […] The post Mike McDaniel, Dolphins destroyed for clock management disasterclass vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden drops truth bomb on developing chemistry with Joel Embiid in Sixers offense
The duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid is highly talented but still somewhat of a work in progress. Even as the Philadelphia 76ers’ two stars learn to play together, they are providing some exciting results. In the Sixers’ win over the Utah Jazz, they came together on the biggest play of the game to get the win.
Jacque Vaughn reveals 3 factors behind Kevin Durant, Nets’ major transformation
At the midway point of the NBA season, no team has pulled off a more dramatic turnaround than the Brooklyn Nets. Just two weeks into the season, the Nets were left for dead. Fresh off a trade request from their franchise cornerstone in Kevin Durant, a 2-6 start had already seen head coach Steve Nash […] The post Jacque Vaughn reveals 3 factors behind Kevin Durant, Nets’ major transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy’s stunned reaction to Lakers star LeBron James’ shoutout during 49ers win vs Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy just played arguably the best game of his NFL career thus far. The young QB led the Niners to a monumental blowout win against the Seattle Seahawks in their NFC Wild Card showdown. Purdy was so impressive that even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had to send him a special shoutout.
