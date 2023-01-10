ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AG Yost’s Statement on Federal Contractors Vaccine Mandate Ruling

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in the case Kentucky v. Biden:. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said.
