countynewsonline.org
AG Yost Continues to Apply Pressure to Dollar General Stores to Stop Its Deceptive Pricing
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — With deceptive pricing continuing at Dollar General stores, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price – typically higher – at its registers.
countynewsonline.org
AG Yost’s Statement on Federal Contractors Vaccine Mandate Ruling
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in the case Kentucky v. Biden:. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said.
