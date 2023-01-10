Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (January 13th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events:. Varsity Wrestling: Marathon vs. Windsor Central. The Marathon Olympians lost a tough...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, January 14
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. Light lake effect snow will gradually wind down today. Flurries and periods of steadier light snow will be possible throughout the morning hours. Another inch or so of accumulation will...
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a primarily calm and cloudy week, the next weather system that will move in heading into the weekend will bring rain, breezy conditions and snow to all of Western New York. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie County and Chautauqua County...
Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle
Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Saturday, Jan. 14
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported recently that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low. As of...
Major Storm Taking Aim On Region Will Be Packed With Heavy Rains, Strong Winds
A major storm headed to the region will bring a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, along with sleet and snow in some areas.The cross-country storm system is now expected to arrive in this region on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, intensify Thursday night, and continue into Friday, Jan. 13, AccuWeather r…
Popular 89-year-old diner soon returning to 24-hour service for the first time since Covid shutdown
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — For the first time since the Covid pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close on March 16, 2020, a favorite Central New York diner will soon return to serving 24 hours a day. The B’ville Diner at 18 E. Genesee St. will resume its all-night hours...
Town of Ellicott looking for missing teen
The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
There great potential for a major winter storm that will impact New York State by the end of next week.
cortlandvoice.com
Homer looks to update comprehensive plan
The village of Homer is looking to update its comprehensive plan, the mayor announced at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. The village’s current comprehensive plan was completed in 2010. With the village receiving a $76,500 New York State Smart Growth Comprehensive grant, the goal is to square away a new comprehensive plan by this year, said village mayor Hal McCabe.
cnyhomepage.com
Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Binghamton has issued a Special Weather Statement advising of possible slippery road conditions overnight. The Special Statement is for Oneida County. The NWS office in Albany issued the same statement for Southern Herkimer County. A mix of snow...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
fox5ny.com
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - A $1,000,000 second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey for Friday's drawing. State lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in the Morris County town of Ledgewood. There were also three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
echo-pilot.com
PA hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot
After hunting for more than six decades, Vernon "Buddy" Yoder thought he had seen it all in the woods, but he was in for a surprise. Yoder, 78, of Somerset shot a buck on Nov. 28. As he and his son, James, walked toward the deer, his son said, "Oh my lord, he has velvet yet."
Comments / 0