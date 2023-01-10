ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (January 13th)

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events:. Varsity Wrestling: Marathon vs. Windsor Central. The Marathon Olympians lost a tough...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, January 14

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. Light lake effect snow will gradually wind down today. Flurries and periods of steadier light snow will be possible throughout the morning hours. Another inch or so of accumulation will...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle

Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Saturday, Jan. 14

Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported recently that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low. As of...
cortlandvoice.com

Homer looks to update comprehensive plan

The village of Homer is looking to update its comprehensive plan, the mayor announced at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. The village’s current comprehensive plan was completed in 2010. With the village receiving a $76,500 New York State Smart Growth Comprehensive grant, the goal is to square away a new comprehensive plan by this year, said village mayor Hal McCabe.
HOMER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Binghamton has issued a Special Weather Statement advising of possible slippery road conditions overnight. The Special Statement is for Oneida County. The NWS office in Albany issued the same statement for Southern Herkimer County. A mix of snow...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
