ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals attendance soars during 2022-23 season with one of largest increases in entire NFL

By STEVE WATKINS Cincinnati Business Courier
WKRC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKRC

Bengals Bomb Squad is ready for Sunday's Wild Card game tailgate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some of the biggest Bengals fans in Cincinnati are getting ready for another Bengals playoff run. Members of the Bengal Bomb Squad spent Friday morning with Local 12's Chelsea Sick discussing the tailgates they have planned at Longworth Hall and Lot 1 on Sunday. "The team has...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy