Utica, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Ilion woman killed in accident

GERMAN FLATTS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A car/pedestrian accident on Route 28 in the Town of German Flatts Thursday evening took the life of an Ilion woman. The incident, occurring around 5:15PM Thursday, closed Route 28, from Dennison Corners and Hinman Road for several hours. New York State Police report...
ILION, NY
Thunder rolls past Red Devils in three sets, 25-22, 40-38, 25-21

ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Central Valley Academy and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill both came into Thursday night’s girls’ volleyball contest under .500 and looking for a big Tri-Valley League win. It would be the Thunder defending their home court, claiming victory in three sets 25-22, 40-38, 25-21. Despite the lofty second-set score, no CVA player reached double digits in any statistic, the closest being Madison Bernier who tallied eight aces over the three sets.
VERNON, NY
Buzzer-beater carries Hawkeyes past Mounties

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Cooperstown girls’ basketball team was the only Class C squad ranked in the New York State Sportswriters Association poll in its most recent edition, they were ranked as the 21st team in the state despite five losses on their schedule. On Thursday night they entered a road contest with Little Falls trying to pick up a seventh win on the year and maintain their spot in the poll. In every quarter the teams finished within one point of each other, 10-9 Cooperstown after one, 24-23 Hawkeyes at the end of two, 39-38 for the visitors after three and 52-51 the final score, Cooperstown winning the game on an inbound play buzzer-beater from Claire Jensen.
COOPERSTOWN, NY

