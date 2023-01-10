LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Cooperstown girls’ basketball team was the only Class C squad ranked in the New York State Sportswriters Association poll in its most recent edition, they were ranked as the 21st team in the state despite five losses on their schedule. On Thursday night they entered a road contest with Little Falls trying to pick up a seventh win on the year and maintain their spot in the poll. In every quarter the teams finished within one point of each other, 10-9 Cooperstown after one, 24-23 Hawkeyes at the end of two, 39-38 for the visitors after three and 52-51 the final score, Cooperstown winning the game on an inbound play buzzer-beater from Claire Jensen.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO