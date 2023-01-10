ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Tree of Life to Undergo Repainting Beginning January 15 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today

New Mickey and Friends Tote Bag Available Now at Walt Disney World

While perusing the Emporium at Magic Kingdom today, we found this new purple Mickey and Friends tote bag!. This purple tote bag is adorable! The bag is a light, lavender shade of purple while the bottom and straps are a touch darker lilac shade. The bag has various Disney characters...
WDW News Today

McCullough Art Returns for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts With New Disney Parks Paintings

McCullough Art is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, with a booth featuring their Disney-inspired work located near the Refreshment Outpost. The kiosk has previously offered art featuring classic Disney characters and beloved Walt Disney World attractions, including the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and EPCOT’s own World Showcase. Each piece has been known to contain a number of hidden Mickeys.
WDW News Today

Disney Orders ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival by Dan Povenmire

Disney has ordered 40 episodes of a “Phineas and Ferb” revival from original creator Dan Povenmire as part of his deal with Disney Branded Television. The 40 episodes will be split into two seasons, Variety reports. “Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and...
WDW News Today

Schedule Announced for Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic 2023 at Walt Disney World

Disney has announced the dates for the 2023 Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic events at Walt Disney World parks. Moonlight Magic will take place on February 8 and 15 at EPCOT. It will be held on May 11 and September 13 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It will be on July 11 and August 2 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And at Typhoon Lagoon on May 23 and August 23.
WDW News Today

4th Edition HippopotoMai-Tai Tiki Mug Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

A 4th edition of the HippopotoMai-Tai tiki mug has been released at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. Trader Josh and Trader Dave of @enchantedtikibar on Instagram shared an image of the new mug, which is orange. Previous editions of the mug have been turquoise, clear, and tan.
WDW News Today

Name Works Brings Customized Art Once Again to the Germany Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Looking for a piece of personalized art at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts? Check out Name Works, which has returned to the Germany Pavilion. The booth offers customized pieces, featuring unique art inside a name that makes for a personal piece. It’s a one-of-a-kind gift for any occasion. (Editor’s note: While Disney spells “Nameworks” as one word, the artists use “Name Works,” and we have followed their styling.)

