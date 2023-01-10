ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Texas teacher found shot dead in back yard of her home

By Chad Washington
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pkktw_0k9ijIrK00

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.

On Saturday night around 10 p.m., Sugar Land police officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at a home at the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the New Territory subdivision. Police said that neighbors heard gunshots around 9:50 p.m. and believe the shooting was related to domestic violence.

The victim was later identified as Wendy Duan, 28, who was a third-grade teacher at Boone Elementary School in the Alief Independent School District. She was named Best ESL Teacher of the Year in 2021 by the district.

Alief ISD Public Relations Specialist Craig Eichhorn said grief counselors have been on campus at Boone Elementary since Monday and they have spoken with students and staff grieving Duan’s death.

“The school Principal expressed the tremendous loss felt at the entire school and throughout the Alief district,” Eichhorn said. “Ms. Duam was fun to work with and had great relationships with the staff at the school she taught.”

Grief counselors are expected to remain on campus to serve both students and staff for as long as needed.

“You could feel a tremendous loss among the students and staff (at the school on Monday),” Eichhorn said. “I feel I missed out on knowing her.”

Police have identified a male suspect in Duan’s death but have not released his identity. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

21 Year Old Texas Woman Found with Her Head Violently Cut Off

Sheriff's Office in Waller County received a disturbing call for an incredibly gruesome crime in their small rural town. Waller County is located near Houston in a rural part of southeast Texas. This relatively small rural town did not expect to wake up and learn about an extraordinarily violent crime committed in their community.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search

UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy