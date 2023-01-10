Read full article on original website
Gamecocks stifle Tigers in Sunday matinee, continue perfect season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina women’s basketball team defeated the Missouri Tigers 81-50 to remain undefeated through 18 games. The Gamecocks (18-0, 6-0 SEC) victory was led by Aliyah Boston’s third consecutive double-double - 20 points, 10 rebounds - and Zia Cooke, who added 16 points. The Tigers fell to 14-5 on the year.
Gamecocks put undefeated season on the line against Missouri
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team will put their undefeated streak on the line as they go against Missouri University. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 at Colonial Life Arena. This will be the first time in nearly a year the Gamecocks (17-0) will have a chance to beat the Tigers (14-4), the only team they lost to last season on their way to a national championship.
Taylor leads Texas A&M in 94-53 rout of South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday. The Aggies exploded...
Gamecocks face Texas A&M in first of three homestand
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a shocking, down-to-the-wire victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, the South Carolina men’s basketball team returns home to Colonial Life Arena to face Texas A&M. The Gamecocks (8-8) face the Aggies (11-5) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be the first of a...
Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 South Carolina in rout of Kentucky
(AP) - Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 10 of her 20 points during a 16-0 second-quarter rally and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout Kentucky 95-66 on Thursday night. After battling back to win at Mississippi State on Sunday,...
Soda City Live: Dedicated Runner completes one thousand miles in one thousand days
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Two local friends with a passion for running set out to run a mile a day. When one found herself down, the other took off (literally) and as of January 8th, completed one thousand miles of running. Dr. Jacquetta Mace Chatman shared a post about her friend...
HealthU: Birth Defects Awareness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - January is birth defects awareness month. While not all birth defects can be prevented, your OB/GYN can offer helpful advice on optimizing chances for a healthy, full-term pregnancy. Dr. Margaret Papadea of South Carolina OB/GYN Associates, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice, discusses common causes of birth defects, prevention measures, and resources.
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend events happening in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and there are several events throughout the Midlands to honor the civil rights legend. USC Day of Service, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Join the Leadership and Service Center on January 14th for the annual MLK Day of Service! Hear from a guest speaker on the importance of the day before meeting others and getting the opportunity to serve the local area at an on-campus or community partner site. This special day of service begins at 8:30 a.m. on Davis Field and hot beverages will be served. Once volunteers return to campus between 11:30 a.m. and noon, boxed lunches will be available for pick up in the Leadership and Service Center.
Soda City Live: 35th annual MLK celebration
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day will be recognized nationwide on Monday, January 16th. The City of Columbia will be commemorating one of the most prominent leaders in the Civil Rights Movement with the 35th MLK Celebration. Monday evening at 4 p.m. admirers of Dr. King will...
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) -School leadership has been removed at Scott’s Branch High School after a video surfaced showing bullying. Footage of the fight circulated on social media. The brawl started in the boys’ bathroom and spilled into the hallway and it appeared no one attempted to intervene. A...
Orangeburg County trafficking suspect faces additional charges
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, was charged a few days ago with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, plus three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in...
Furry Friend Friday - Jilly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jilly is a 3-month-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Jilly is an adorable girl with big floppy ears! She will be a larger dog when she grows up. Jilly is a very good girl and well behaved. Her favorite snack is cheese! Jilly is a big snuggler, especially at night. She can be a little bashful when she first meets you but don’t let that fool you – she warms up quick and will be your best friend!
Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies from underneath home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few newborn puppies are now safe thanks to two deputies from Richland County. Officials said a homeowner called the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after efforts to rescue the puppies from underneath a residential home by animal control and fire department failed. Deputies Destiny Hamlin...
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
Dozens of Colony Apartments tenants cannot return home more than two weeks after evacuation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home more than two weeks after they were evacuated. On December 27, tenants told Columbia Police they had been living without heat and water for several days, prompting a complex-wide evacuation order.
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Lexington. It was determined by investigators the teenager did not have a license, he was a validated gang member, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Officers said...
Awareness: Columbia's first Black female police captain reflects on working with MLK
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports multiple traffic stops resulted in the arrest of multiple people. Other stops led to the recovery of stolen firearms, and multiple alcohol and drug charges. Officers said on Friday, January 13, Lexington officers made over 20 traffic stops. A driver was...
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some displaced tenants at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia report that their property is being stolen from their vacated homes. Dozens of residents remain under an evacuation order more than two weeks after they first reported living without necessary utilities. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D....
