COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and there are several events throughout the Midlands to honor the civil rights legend. USC Day of Service, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Join the Leadership and Service Center on January 14th for the annual MLK Day of Service! Hear from a guest speaker on the importance of the day before meeting others and getting the opportunity to serve the local area at an on-campus or community partner site. This special day of service begins at 8:30 a.m. on Davis Field and hot beverages will be served. Once volunteers return to campus between 11:30 a.m. and noon, boxed lunches will be available for pick up in the Leadership and Service Center.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO