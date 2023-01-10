ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department – Reports – 1/12/2023

GPD responded at 11:47 PM to 201 Warren St. upper apartment on a domestic disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, Kyley Ann Magill could be heard yelling loudly. The officer entered the residence and learned that she was there picking up her property from Lloyd’s residence. The two were no longer in a relationship, did not reside together, and had no children together. Magill continued to yell while the officers were there but was able to obtain most of her property and was advised to call the police department for a keep the peace if she needed to return to the residence for the rest.
GREENVILLE, OH
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11

Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
UNION, OH
countynewsonline.org

Social Emotional Learning at Greenville Middle School

Social Emotional Health is a catch phrase that is used quite frequently in today’s world. In education, school districts have been proactive in the need to address the social and emotional health of students for years. The public school is a snapshot of the larger society and its challenges. As our society has navigated an unprecedented global crisis the last few years a need to address the social and emotional health of citizens has become a priority. Schools have increased their emphasis of this important aspect to education as well, “Research shows that SEL (Social Emotional Learning) not only improves achievement by an average of 11 percentile points, but it also increases prosocial behaviors (such as kindness, sharing, and empathy), improves student attitudes toward school, and reduces depression and stress among students (Durlak et al., 2011).” (2016; https://www.edutopia.org/blog/why-sel-essential-for-students-weissberg-durlak-domitrovich-gullotta)
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found

WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
WAPAKONETA, OH
hometownstations.com

Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023

Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
countynewsonline.org

Carl Bricker

JANUARY 23, 1929 – JANUARY 10, 2023. Carl L. Bricker, 93 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM at Village Green Health Campus, Greenville, Ohio. Carl was born January 23, 1929 in Celina, Ohio, the son of the late John Keith and Mabel Elizabeth (Rush) Bricker.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Jeanette Marie Whittaker

MAY 27, 1965 – JANUARY 11, 2023. Jeanette Marie Whittaker, age 57 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Greenville on May 27, 1965 she was a daughter to Richard & Sherry (Emerick) Francis. Jeanette was a graduate of Versailles High School, class of 1983. She loved spending time with her family and the company of her cats. More than anything she was proud to be 6 years sober, and was dedicated to “A.A.”. She will truly be missed. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Richard & Audrey Emerick; paternal grandparents Ralph & Agnes Francis: her uncle and “godfather” Ralph Francis: ex-husband Theodore Whittaker.
GREENVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Fairfield residents frustrated with rash of coyote attacks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coyote attacks in Fairfield prompted City Council to invite a wildlife supervisor to a council meeting Monday night. It was a packed house. Residents crammed into the council chambers to hear from the Brett Beatty, wildlife management supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resource. “You want...
FAIRFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
RICHMOND, IN

