countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports – 1/12/2023
GPD responded at 11:47 PM to 201 Warren St. upper apartment on a domestic disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, Kyley Ann Magill could be heard yelling loudly. The officer entered the residence and learned that she was there picking up her property from Lloyd’s residence. The two were no longer in a relationship, did not reside together, and had no children together. Magill continued to yell while the officers were there but was able to obtain most of her property and was advised to call the police department for a keep the peace if she needed to return to the residence for the rest.
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
countynewsonline.org
Social Emotional Learning at Greenville Middle School
Social Emotional Health is a catch phrase that is used quite frequently in today’s world. In education, school districts have been proactive in the need to address the social and emotional health of students for years. The public school is a snapshot of the larger society and its challenges. As our society has navigated an unprecedented global crisis the last few years a need to address the social and emotional health of citizens has become a priority. Schools have increased their emphasis of this important aspect to education as well, “Research shows that SEL (Social Emotional Learning) not only improves achievement by an average of 11 percentile points, but it also increases prosocial behaviors (such as kindness, sharing, and empathy), improves student attitudes toward school, and reduces depression and stress among students (Durlak et al., 2011).” (2016; https://www.edutopia.org/blog/why-sel-essential-for-students-weissberg-durlak-domitrovich-gullotta)
Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found
WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
‘We love you so much;’ Community supporting family of 3 people killed in Jefferson Twp. crash
DAYTON — It is a very emotional time for some people as they are about to say goodbye to Ta’Wyane Palmer and his two sons. All three died in a car accident on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Township. Funeral services are planned Saturday in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS...
countynewsonline.org
Carl Bricker
JANUARY 23, 1929 – JANUARY 10, 2023. Carl L. Bricker, 93 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM at Village Green Health Campus, Greenville, Ohio. Carl was born January 23, 1929 in Celina, Ohio, the son of the late John Keith and Mabel Elizabeth (Rush) Bricker.
countynewsonline.org
Jeanette Marie Whittaker
MAY 27, 1965 – JANUARY 11, 2023. Jeanette Marie Whittaker, age 57 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Greenville on May 27, 1965 she was a daughter to Richard & Sherry (Emerick) Francis. Jeanette was a graduate of Versailles High School, class of 1983. She loved spending time with her family and the company of her cats. More than anything she was proud to be 6 years sober, and was dedicated to “A.A.”. She will truly be missed. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Richard & Audrey Emerick; paternal grandparents Ralph & Agnes Francis: her uncle and “godfather” Ralph Francis: ex-husband Theodore Whittaker.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting near Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — A person was shot near a Dayton apartment complex early Saturday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. after a person was shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. Medics performed...
Fox 19
Fairfield residents frustrated with rash of coyote attacks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coyote attacks in Fairfield prompted City Council to invite a wildlife supervisor to a council meeting Monday night. It was a packed house. Residents crammed into the council chambers to hear from the Brett Beatty, wildlife management supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resource. “You want...
wnewsj.com
One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash
WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
Suspect dead after attempted burglary at cellphone store in Harrison Twp.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The suspect in an attempted burglary at a cellphone store in Harrison Township early Tuesday morning is dead. Around 1:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the Boost Mobile in the 3800 block of North Dixie Drive, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
1017thepoint.com
TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
2 juveniles charged after striking, threatening employee at Miamisburg theater
MIAMISBURG — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged after an assault at a Miamisburg movie theater Saturday night. Miamisburg Police were called to Cinemark Dayton South at around 9:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault, a spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department told News Center 7. The...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
