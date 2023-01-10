ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

ASU event: “Girl Power: Just Roll with It”

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s regional office of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will host “Girl Power: Just Roll with It,” an event designed to empower young girls and the women in their lives.

The event will be held Saturday, January 28, at the McNease Convention Center, 500 Rio Concho Drive in downtown San Angelo.

It is a free event open to 3rd – 5th-grade girls and their mothers, or other important women in their lives. Featured during the event will be dynamic guest speaker Julie Schniers, author Amy Weatherly and Miss Texas Pageant candidate Landry Champlin.

Topics to be covered include positive self-esteem, strategies for building healthy friendships and relationships, and ways to promote mental and physical health. There will be fun breakout sessions, gift bags, lunch, prizes, free photos and much more.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

