4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Floating Body Found in Long Beach, Investigation Underway
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating in Rainbow Harbor within Shoreline Village Saturday morning, Jan. 14, in the city of Long Beach. Long Beach Fire Department lifeguards and Long Beach police officers responded to the area of the 400...
Crash On Freeway Transition Road Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles.
Police investigating after body pulled out of Long Beach harbor Saturday
Long Beach Police Department officers responded to reports of a body in the water near Rainbow Harbor Saturday morning and are now investigating the death, the department said. The post Police investigating after body pulled out of Long Beach harbor Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
onscene.tv
One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash
Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
theeastsiderla.com
Man found shot dead in East L.A.
East Los Angeles -- A man was found shot to death this morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Pursuit Ends in Major Traffic Collision; A Vehicle Split in Half, Multiple Victims Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Montclair Police Department was in pursuit in the city of Pomona of a vehicle that was traveling westbound at East Holt Avenue at North Towne Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle crashed with two other vehicles at the intersection of East Holt and North Towne just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
theeastsiderla.com
Police seeking El Sereno hit-and-run driver
El Sereno -- Police are asking the public to help find a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. The pedestrian was crossing Huntington Drive at Kendall Avenue with his dog at about 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 when he was struck by a green Toyota Tundra making a left turn, the L.A. Police Department Central Traffic Division said on Thursday. The victim, who suffered a broken leg that required surgery, is now recovering at home.
2urbangirls.com
Two people hospitalized after being shot near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Two people are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting south of Koreatown. Police responded at approximately 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of West 14th Street near Western Avenue regarding a call about an argument between several people, the website CountyNewsTV reported. The two victims were taken...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
Man shot to death in East Los Angeles
A man is dead after he was shot in the chest in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning. When officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, they found the man, believed to be in his early to mid 30s, just before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, the Los Angeles […]
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Report Shooting Victim Found Deceased at Scene
January 14, 2023 - Thr Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult. Deputies from East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue...
signalscv.com
LASD seeking help in locating missing man, concern for well being
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Benjamin Raymond Fox, 48, who was last seen in Saugus. Fox is described as white, weighing approximately 260 pounds, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with green eyes, no hair, a goatee and a tattoos of Simpson characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Wounded driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after report of shooting on 10 Fwy
Emergency responders were dispatched to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after a man who said he had been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway drove to the studio lot.
foxla.com
1 killed in South LA crash on 110 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A person was killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the deadly crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Slauson Avenue. The victim was declared dead at...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in fatal crash on freeway transition road near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 1:41 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the transition road to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the driver slammed into a freeway guardrail before driving off the freeway and into an embankment, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
LA Mayor Karen Bass administration clears large Venice encampment, houses 92 homeless
In her first 100 days, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is dealing with the homeless crisis straight on. She was out there when crews started clearing encampments in Venice.
iheart.com
'Hiking Queen' Dies After Falling 500 Feet Down Icy California Mountain
A woman known as the "hiking queen" died after falling over 500 feet down an icy mountain in California. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was hiking up Mount Baldy, which overlooks Los Angeles, when she slipped on the ice and lost her balance, tumbling down the mountain. A helicopter was dispatched and...
theeastsiderla.com
CHP searching for Tesla driver after freeway road rage in Glassell Park
Glassell Park -- Authorities today sought the public's help to find a man driving a Tesla who attacked another motorist with a "pole-like object" in a an apparent road-rage incident, and who may have targeted others. The attack occurred about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound 2 Freeway in the...
2urbangirls.com
Body found on freeway off-ramp in Hollywood
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A body was found Friday on the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, possibly from a nearby homeless camp. The report was taken just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The body was initially reported by a transient, who informed Universal Security officers.
La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses
A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson ...
