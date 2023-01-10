LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 1:41 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the transition road to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the driver slammed into a freeway guardrail before driving off the freeway and into an embankment, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

