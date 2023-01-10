ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
onscene.tv

One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash

Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man found shot dead in East L.A.

East Los Angeles -- A man was found shot to death this morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Police seeking El Sereno hit-and-run driver

El Sereno -- Police are asking the public to help find a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. The pedestrian was crossing Huntington Drive at Kendall Avenue with his dog at about 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 when he was struck by a green Toyota Tundra making a left turn, the L.A. Police Department Central Traffic Division said on Thursday. The victim, who suffered a broken leg that required surgery, is now recovering at home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two people hospitalized after being shot near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – Two people are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting south of Koreatown. Police responded at approximately 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of West 14th Street near Western Avenue regarding a call about an argument between several people, the website CountyNewsTV reported. The two victims were taken...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man shot to death in East Los Angeles

A man is dead after he was shot in the chest in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning. When officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, they found the man, believed to be in his early to mid 30s, just before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, the Los Angeles […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

LASD seeking help in locating missing man, concern for well being

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Benjamin Raymond Fox, 48, who was last seen in Saugus. Fox is described as white, weighing approximately 260 pounds, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with green eyes, no hair, a goatee and a tattoos of Simpson characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in South LA crash on 110 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - A person was killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the deadly crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Slauson Avenue. The victim was declared dead at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in fatal crash on freeway transition road near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 1:41 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the transition road to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the driver slammed into a freeway guardrail before driving off the freeway and into an embankment, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on freeway off-ramp in Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A body was found Friday on the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, possibly from a nearby homeless camp. The report was taken just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The body was initially reported by a transient, who informed Universal Security officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses

A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson ...
LA MESA, CA

