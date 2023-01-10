Flint Hills Technical College Board of Trustees officially approves early childcare education program, Nancy Robinson as director

Once again, there was no moisture across the KVOE listening area for the past week. And once again, there was no movement in the latest update from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO