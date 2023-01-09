Read full article on original website
news8000.com
NAMI Wisconsin offers free mental health support groups
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The Wisconsin chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is expanding its services. NAMI’s mental illness support groups will now be available statewide. The agency will offer free peer and family support groups each month, via Zoom. NAMI leaders say these virtual services...
northernnewsnow.com
Dr. Boulger: His legacy in the northland
DULUTH, MN. -- Most call his work in medicine a legacy. “Jim is an extremely proud graduate of the University of Minnesota and faculty member of the University of Minnesota,” said Associate Professor at UMD School of Medicine, Janet Fitzakerley, Ph.D. “In his heart, he is a bulldog.”
WSAW
Radon exposure leads to second highest cause of lung cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate. Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County...
nbc15.com
DHS anticipates over 70,000 Wis. resident to utilize 988 hotline during first year
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is resigning as concerns over a prosecutor shortage rise. Gov. Tony Evers officially declared Thursday that he will be banning TikTok and some software from other technology companies on state-issued devices. Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin has a caregiver crisis. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is ready to help
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Wisconsin is in a caregiver crisis, and a local university may be the answer officials have been looking for. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was awarded a grant for $865,010 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS has awarded a total of $17.3 million to 69 organizations around the state to combat the caregiver crisis.
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota lawmakers weighing policies impacting kids
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota House bill is in its early stages of work before landing on Governor Tim Walz’s desk. The bill supports free school meals for all students, regardless of income, and it cleared through the first House committee yesterday. “We know that proper nutrition...
Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement
Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill. Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.
CBS 58
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
wortfm.org
Wisconsin’s Workforce Shortage
If someone was asked to write a haiku on the current workforce situation in Dane County, and in most of Wisconsin, this could very well be it. Dale Knapp, Director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association, shared his views on the workforce and housing shortages in the region on the Thursday addition of the 8 O’clock Buzz. A combination of the Boomer generation retiring and staying in their homes, young college graduates migrating to larger cities on the coasts, and a lack of affordable housing are challenges that must be addressed in Dane and other Wisconsin counties if they are to reverse the net migration out.
wnanews.com
Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Sawyer County, Northeastern Minnesota, Grand Rapids
Sawyer County, WI- NorthLakes Community Clinic is launching a 100 Who Care chapter. 100 Who Care is a giving circle group that sees people pool together their money and donate it back to local nonprofits. 100 people donate $100 and then hear five-minute presentations from those nonprofits on why they deserve a portion of the funds. The group says this is a great way to give back without the lengthy grant process. There are 23 100 Who Care chapters in Wisconsin and Sawyer County hopes to have its first live event in April.
What age can a child legally be a babysitter in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Those looking for a babysitter in Wisconsin should remember that the minimum age in the state to watch kids in 11 years old, according to […]
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
northernnewsnow.com
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous. They also said HF 100 does not ensure a strict, robust regulatory framework is in place prior to the date when selling cannabis for recreational use would be legalized in Minnesota.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
cwbradio.com
Rule Change Allowing Pharmacies to Start Selling Drug Used in Abortions Will Have Little Change in Wisconsin
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) The Federal Drug Administration recently finalized a rule change that allows pharmacies to start selling a drug that's used in abortions. But in Wisconsin, where most abortions are illegal, the effect of the change is limited. Medication abortions are typically done within the first...
WSAW
Study: Wisconsin housing shortage expected to get worse
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin will likely get worse over the next 10 years. The study shows it’s due to a couple of contributing factors, including a recent slowdown in home construction due to labor and supply shortages and many from the baby boom generation are retiring, but plan to stay in their homes for another 10 to 15 years or more.
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023
A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
