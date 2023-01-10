ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Team RFK Racing Signs With New Primary Sponsor

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK), a NASCAR Ford team that currently fields two Mustang race cars at the Cup Series level, recently announced that it has acquired a new primary sponsor for several racing events in the 2023 season and beyond. Both of the Mustangs fielded by RFK will now...
MICHIGAN STATE
CarBuzz.com

Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive

A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CarBuzz.com

Final Edition Renault Megane RS Is The Last To Wear An RS Badge

Renault is handing the responsibility of its performance models over to Alpine, and to celebrate and say goodbye, it's building 1,976 units of the all-new Megane RS Ultime. It will be the final car that uses the Renault Sport nomenclature, which has been generating performance variants of Renault cars since 1976.
msn.com

The car that saved Ford Motor Company

Slide 1 of 22: Delayed by Covid and now the chip shortage, it arrived on US roads in 2022, becoming the first all-electric pickup from a member of the Big Three. Looking back, several other Ford models have enjoyed this level of success. The original Mustang stands out as one of its better-known home runs; the 1949 range is more obscure yet it’s the superstar that saved Ford.So now we’re taking a look at how – and why – Ford developed its 1949 range in record time. Without it, there would likely be no Bronco, Mustang or F-150 Lightning to speak of, which is why the story is important to Ford-fans everywhere:
CarBuzz.com

MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi To Test BMW M Hybrid V8

BMW M Motorsport boss Andreas Roos has revealed that nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi could be in contention to test the automaker's M Hybrid V8 Le Mans contender, reports Motorsport.com. "We plan to give him the chance of a test," said Roos. "There is the plan to give him...
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Set Another Sales Record In America Last Year

By the slimmest of margins, Porsche Cars North America managed to set a new record for annual sales in 2022, with 70,065 cars sold in the United States. That's a mere 40 cars more than in 2021, the previous record for Porsche in this country. What makes Porsche's achievement so impressive is that it came in the face of continued industry challenges affecting supply and logistics. Overall, industry sales declined by around 8% among brands that have so far reported sales, but Porsche is once again proving to be more resilient than average.
CarBuzz.com

Volvo To Create Paid Subscription Services For Its Electric Vehicles

Volvo plans to use Qualcomm Digital Cockpit hardware and software to improve customer experience and gain additional revenue by selling subscription services. According to Automotive News, this will include audio content, navigation content, and digital services. This new subscription model will start with the Volvo EX90 electric SUV. "We will...
CarBuzz.com

Motul Built A Dakar Rally-Inspired Jeep Wagoneer

Motul is celebrating 45 years of the Dakar Rally and its fifth year as the rally's official oil partner by building a rally-inspired Jeep Wagoneer. It's an odd car to use as the basis of a rally-inspired build, though the result falls more into the overlanding category. This particular off-roader is not something you'd actually want to enter in a Rally Raid. Even bespoke cars tend to lose control during the 3,000-mile, 14-stage event. It's arguably the most intense off-road race on earth, though the King of Hammers is a decent local alternative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

The McLaren 720S Is Dead, But A Replacement Is On The Way

Production of the McLaren 720S has officially ended as of December 2022. This happened quietly, but McLaren's president of the Americas region, Nicolas Brown, has now spoken to Automotive News about what's to come from that car's successor. "We have not spoken about this vehicle. But customers ... see that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Subaru Unveils Impreza STI Prototype At Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru has revealed the new 2024 Impreza Hatchback with STI parts at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, with sporty body accessories and even a twin-exit central exhaust. The 2024 Impreza made its debut in November 2022, leaving fans underwhelmed by its design. It's a greater departure than ever from the Subaru WRX, which is now a standalone nameplate, and will only be available in hatchback form for now. But the worst news in recent years, as far as Subaru fans are concerned, is that there will not be a new WRX STI. But that hasn't stopped Subaru HQ in Japan from developing a whole bunch of STI parts for the standard Impreza and showcasing them on home soil.
CarBuzz.com

BMW Will NOT Copy Mercedes With Subscription-Based Power Boosts

During an industry roundtable at the 2023 Consumer Elecrtonics Show, BMW said it would not offer over-the-air performance upgrades for its electric vehicles. That means if you want your BMW iX to accelerate more quickly, you will need to step up to the M60 variant. This news was confirmed by Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development. It is important because BMW's stance on this differs from German rival Mercedes-Benz, which caught flack last year for its $1,200 Acceleration Increase subscription.
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Prepares Ariya e-4ORCE To Go Pole to Pole

The as-yet unveiled and modified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will lead a pole-to-pole expedition with British explorer Chris Ramsey and aims to be the first all-electric vehicle to complete the 12,430-mile journey. The vehicle will be shown in February, and Ramsey will be joined by his wife, Julie Ramsey, to put...
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

