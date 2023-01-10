ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Ilion woman killed in accident

GERMAN FLATTS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A car/pedestrian accident on Route 28 in the Town of German Flatts Thursday evening took the life of an Ilion woman. The incident, occurring around 5:15PM Thursday, closed Route 28, from Dennison Corners and Hinman Road for several hours. New York State Police report...
ILION, NY
waer.org

Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside

The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle

Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Long-time fast-food tenant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed

Syracuse, N.Y. — Arby’s, the fast-food roast beef restaurant that has been part of Destiny USA’s food court for more than 20 years, closed Sunday. A man who answered the phone at the Destiny location this morning confirmed it is closed “for good” but provided no other information. Destiny USA officials have not responded to syracuse.com inquiries today, and neither has Arby’s corporate team.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Thunder rolls past Red Devils in three sets, 25-22, 40-38, 25-21

ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Central Valley Academy and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill both came into Thursday night’s girls’ volleyball contest under .500 and looking for a big Tri-Valley League win. It would be the Thunder defending their home court, claiming victory in three sets 25-22, 40-38, 25-21. Despite the lofty second-set score, no CVA player reached double digits in any statistic, the closest being Madison Bernier who tallied eight aces over the three sets.
VERNON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

17-year-old shot in the throat in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old boy from Syracuse was shot in the neck in a shooting around Syracuse’s downtown area on Tuesday, January 10. Syracuse Police responded to Upstate University Hospital for a shooting with injuries call around 2:27 p.m. and located the boy who was shot in the throat. Thanks to Upstate’s life-saving […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Buzzer-beater carries Hawkeyes past Mounties

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Cooperstown girls’ basketball team was the only Class C squad ranked in the New York State Sportswriters Association poll in its most recent edition, they were ranked as the 21st team in the state despite five losses on their schedule. On Thursday night they entered a road contest with Little Falls trying to pick up a seventh win on the year and maintain their spot in the poll. In every quarter the teams finished within one point of each other, 10-9 Cooperstown after one, 24-23 Hawkeyes at the end of two, 39-38 for the visitors after three and 52-51 the final score, Cooperstown winning the game on an inbound play buzzer-beater from Claire Jensen.
COOPERSTOWN, NY

