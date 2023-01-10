It includes legends of the Snarly Yow, Snallygaster. Owning s Mills, Md (KM) The legends and creatures of the South Mountain area of Frederick County will be told on an upcoming episode of “Outdoors Maryland” on Maryland Public Television. Sarah Sampson , the Producer of “Outdoors Maryland,” says the program will tell the story of the Snarly Yow and the Snallygaster. “Really what we’re doing is exploring some of these legends., and some of these mythical beasts of Frederick County, but especially as they relate to the landscape,” she says. “So we’re looking at South Mountain as a place that’s right for the imagination to come up with some of these mythical creatures.”

