Medical emergency, 911 call locks down area elementary school
Lairdsville, Pa. — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person drove into the parking lot of East Lycoming School District's Renn Elementary school in the wrong direction, left the property, and later returned to the property. The erratic nature of the driver, their departure, and abrupt return to the school parking lot prompted a 911 call from inside the school. The caller reported to police a "suspicious man at the front door with a gun," according to a letter by Superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm. ...
therecord-online.com
Down River
Clinton County residents should be fairly proud of themselves/ourselves when it comes to, on the governmental level, being free of scandal or outlandish actions. At the county level, checking the Down River time machine, there was an incident half a century or so ago when a county commissioner candidate was caught up in some petty election law violation, something about handing out free combs (ah, combs, are they still out there/used?).
therecord-online.com
No significant changes found in hand recount of 2020 presidential election in Pa.’s Lycoming County
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. A recount of the 2020 presidential race conducted this week in a Pennsylvania county...
More than 500 laid off after virus disables computers at Pa. wood cabinet plant
KREAMER-More than 500 Wood-Mode workers have been laid off temporarily due to a massive computer problem at the Snyder County custom wood cabinet manufacturer. A virus that is believed to have originated overseas hit the company Monday affecting production and deliveries, owner Bill French said. Experts who are working to...
therecord-online.com
Renovo Elementary and Bucktail Area High School Hold Holiday Concert
FARWELL, PA-The Renovo Elementary and Bucktail Area High School’s Holiday Concert had to be postponed due to a winter storm back in December, but for a couple of hours the students returned the holiday spirit to parents, relatives and friends as they performed the concert in entirety at Bucktail this past week. Under the direction of Brandon Kahley, the performances included everything from young students performing in public for the first time to the more seasoned sounds of the high school’s choir and drumline.
therecord-online.com
James D. Conway
James D. Conway, 69, of Mackeyville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 13, 2023 surrounded by his immediate family. James was born December 6, 1953 in Flemington. He attended Lock Haven High School, graduating in 1971. James joined the United States Marine Corps in...
Dave's Pro Auto Service is now a woman-owned small business
South Williamsport, Pa. — Dave's Pro Auto Service has a new owner. The business was recently sold to Stephannie Lynn Maneval, who has worked at the auto service business for nearly six years. Located at 224 South Market Street in Williamsport, the business was previously owned by Dave Bausinger. He and his wife Emily founded Dave's Pro Auto Service 1996. Their goal was to offer vehicle owners quality service at fair prices. ...
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure
MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Columbia County structure. At 3:52 a.m., the Buckhorn Fire Company said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Hollow Road, Montour Township, for the report of a structure fire. When first responders arrived on the scene, the call was upgraded to […]
webbweekly.com
Nickolas Aaron Russell, 27
On January 6th, 2023 the Lord called Nickolas Aaron Russell home, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, due to complications from diabetes. Nick was born February 11th, 1995 in Lock Haven, and welcomed into this world by his parents, Laurie Russell and Dale Hook, but on the day he left this world, he was met in Heaven by his grandfather, Marlin Russell and Aunt Patricia Willits.
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
Man allegedly wanted money for new shoes
Lock Haven, Pa. — A man told police he wanted new shoes when asked why he allegedly stole $100 from an office. Joshua Mikhy Andrus, 42, of Lock Haven was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after he admitted to taking the money. Both are second-degree misdemeanors. Police said the theft occurred on Jan. 1 when Andrus was working at the Nittany Minit Mart near the 20 block of Woodward Avenue. Andrus is scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Kibler on Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
Men stole almost $12K from Dauphin County gas station: state police
Two men broke into a game machine at a Dauphin County gas station last month and stole nearly $12,000 in cash, Pennsylvania State Police said. The men were playing a Pennsylvania skill game machine Dec. 8, when they used a tool to open the machine and steal $11,992 at the Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax, state police said.
Pair caught inside church without permission
Coal Township, Pa. — Two unwelcome guests were chased out of a church when police responded with a K-9 unit. Jesse Weit and Amanda Bentley were caught as they left a church near Lincoln Street and Grant Street in Shamokin on Dec. 19, police said. The 36-year-old Weit was detained near the entrance. Bentley ran toward Marshall Street, but was located by officers a short time later, according to the affidavit. ...
Man charged after issuing multiple threats to kill a woman
Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly threatened a woman's life with five different scenarios over the course of four phone calls. Officer Benjamin Busko spoke with the woman at a home on the 20 block of S. Third Street, Shamokin, on Dec. 23 after she called police, according to an affidavit. She allegedly showed Busko times when James Albert Colross, 22, placed the calls and recounted several threats, including that...
Man found guilty of trying to escape courthouse after sentencing
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found guilty of attempting to escape custody after being sentenced to time in state prison according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. On January 10, Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse says a jury found Matthew Joseph Cole, 36 from Renovo, guilty on several counts […]
therecord-online.com
Renovo Little League holds first fundraiser of 2023
RENOVO, PA-The air in the lower end of Renovo was filled with the delicious smoke and smells of chicken dinners being smoked as the Renovo Little League took one of their first big steps in making playing under the lights a reality. 2023 is slated with fundraisers as the group hopes to be able to install lights at their East Renovo field, starting with Sunday’s chicken dinner, basket raffle and sign ups for the upcoming season of baseball. Kathy Jo Hanobic and Candice Redis can be seen scooping out sides, while outside head cook Andy Philips was helped out by Devin DeMarte and Pat Redis.
Mother pleads to judge to help her son accused of attempted homicide
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer in front of her children was denied jail-to-treatment Tuesday. The mother of Sharif Mumin Cliett, 34, addressed Judge Ryan Tira, saying multiple times her “child needed help” as she begged for his release to a mental health treatment facility. ADA Martin Wade said the prosecution was “highly” opposed to any bail modification. Related reading: Man allegedly laughed...
PSP find over 4 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after allegedly finding over four pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. According to PSP on January 6 around 4:23 p.m., PSP Lamar troopers stopped a vehicle after watching Title 75 violations and numerous indicators of criminal activity were seen. PSP says they […]
