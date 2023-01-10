RENOVO, PA-The air in the lower end of Renovo was filled with the delicious smoke and smells of chicken dinners being smoked as the Renovo Little League took one of their first big steps in making playing under the lights a reality. 2023 is slated with fundraisers as the group hopes to be able to install lights at their East Renovo field, starting with Sunday’s chicken dinner, basket raffle and sign ups for the upcoming season of baseball. Kathy Jo Hanobic and Candice Redis can be seen scooping out sides, while outside head cook Andy Philips was helped out by Devin DeMarte and Pat Redis.

