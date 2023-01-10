Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaq.com
Investigation Into Commercial Building Fire Continues
TOWN OF LAWRENCE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A fire destroyed a building and sent smoke billowing across a busy interstate highway at rush hour Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire was at Macht Village Programs, 3310 Mid Valley Dr., in the town of Lawrence. Assistant Chief Luke Pasterski of the...
wtaq.com
Oneida Retail Replenishes Supplies for Area Homeless Shelter
ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — When the call for supplies at a Green Bay homeless shelter went out, Oneida stores answered in three big ways. In late November, the Safe Shelter on Green Bay’s west side, asked the community for support after completing its first year of operations. That’s...
wtaq.com
Expected Warm Weather Could Impact Lake Winnebago Ice Conditions
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of how we live in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect; Request for Public’s Assistance
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay. He is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument.
wtaq.com
New Coast Guard Ice Breaker Approved
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin made a visit to Green Bay Thursday to help celebrate a new Great Lakes ice breaker. She was joined by Green Bay port officials and area business leaders who say it will help transport goods. “Coast Guard cutters are critical...
wtaq.com
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay Reaches 86% of Christmas Campaign Goal
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says its services will be affected this year after not meeting its Christmas Campaign goal for the second year in a row. The organization reported Thursday it fell short of its $1.335 million goal. On the last...
wtaq.com
Police Interview Reveals Waupaca County ’92 Double Homicide Suspect’s Confession
WAUPACA COUNTY (WTAQ-WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
wtaq.com
Competency Exam Ordered for Oconto County Man Accused of Killing Mother, Stepfather
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A competency exam was ordered Thursday for David Steinmetz, the Oconto County man who allegedly killed his mother and her husband. Steinmetz, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the deaths of Lori Steinmetz, 55, and Paul Brennan, 75.
wtaq.com
Blowouts both ways for GB
The Green Bay Phoenix men’s and women’s basketball squads were back on the floor Thursday night and both games were blowouts. The Phoenix women dominated Purdue Fort Wayne on the road 60-32 to run their winning streak to 10 straight games. GB raced out to a 13-0 lead and rolled from there. Sydney Levy led three in double figures with 12 points, Bailey Butler added 11 and Maddie Schreiber had 10. Green Bay’s defense held the Mastadons to 19.4% shooting in allowing a season low in points. The Lady Phoenix are now 13-3 on the season, 6-1 in the Horizon League and their biggest test awaits Saturday when they travel to Cleveland State. The Vikings defeated Milwaukee 81-50 Thursday night for their 15th straight win. Cleveland State is 16-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
Comments / 0