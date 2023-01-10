ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Investigation Into Commercial Building Fire Continues

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A fire destroyed a building and sent smoke billowing across a busy interstate highway at rush hour Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire was at Macht Village Programs, 3310 Mid Valley Dr., in the town of Lawrence. Assistant Chief Luke Pasterski of the...
LAWRENCE, WI
Oneida Retail Replenishes Supplies for Area Homeless Shelter

ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — When the call for supplies at a Green Bay homeless shelter went out, Oneida stores answered in three big ways. In late November, the Safe Shelter on Green Bay’s west side, asked the community for support after completing its first year of operations. That’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Expected Warm Weather Could Impact Lake Winnebago Ice Conditions

LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of how we live in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish...
OSHKOSH, WI
New Coast Guard Ice Breaker Approved

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin made a visit to Green Bay Thursday to help celebrate a new Great Lakes ice breaker. She was joined by Green Bay port officials and area business leaders who say it will help transport goods. “Coast Guard cutters are critical...
GREEN BAY, WI
Police Interview Reveals Waupaca County ’92 Double Homicide Suspect’s Confession

WAUPACA COUNTY (WTAQ-WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Blowouts both ways for GB

The Green Bay Phoenix men’s and women’s basketball squads were back on the floor Thursday night and both games were blowouts. The Phoenix women dominated Purdue Fort Wayne on the road 60-32 to run their winning streak to 10 straight games. GB raced out to a 13-0 lead and rolled from there. Sydney Levy led three in double figures with 12 points, Bailey Butler added 11 and Maddie Schreiber had 10. Green Bay’s defense held the Mastadons to 19.4% shooting in allowing a season low in points. The Lady Phoenix are now 13-3 on the season, 6-1 in the Horizon League and their biggest test awaits Saturday when they travel to Cleveland State. The Vikings defeated Milwaukee 81-50 Thursday night for their 15th straight win. Cleveland State is 16-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
GREEN BAY, WI

