Related
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
Overwatch 2 dev confirms that Sombra will be getting changes in Season 3
Overwatch 2 players have noticed that Sombra is having a tough time fitting into the current meta, especially after she was nerfed in Season Two. Now, developers seem to be planning some buffs for Season Three. A mid-season balance patch in November nerfed Genji, D.Va, Zarya, and Sombra. Unfortunately, the...
MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope. Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is surprisingly getting its own $30,000 tournament this month
Call of Duty will feature its extraction-based mode DMZ in a $30,000 tournament later this month, Activision announced today. The Call of Duty: DMZ Gauntlet will pit 16 teams of three against each other in “a variety of challenges” in DMZ. The extraction-based mode a la Escape from Tarkov was first released this past November and is a departure from anything CoD has done in the past.
Let ’em cook: Riot is finally developing a new, unique game mode for League of Legends
After clamoring for changes over the last few months, League of Legends‘ executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon spoke to the general player base in a transparent statement outlining some of the company’s plans for the upcoming year and beyond.
Save Demacia in new leaked Riot Forge game starring Sylas
It looks like Riot Forge is working on a new game, according to leak today. “The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story” has been reportedly leaked by South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee, according to Twitter user osevno. In the game, players supposedly play as Sylas to save Demacia....
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue
New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too. The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT...
Apex devs may be working on a feature that would change Heirlooms forever
Apex Legends content creator and dataminer KralRindo is at it again, this time revealing a first look at a potential change coming to Heirloom weapons. According to their latest datamine, Heirloom weapons will be getting recolor cosmetics. The new update’s files include some recolor textures for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom, as seen in the image KralRindo posted on Twitter.
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
Welcome to Apex challenges: How to get Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a complex game with a lot of moving parts, so much so that it can be a little intimidating for new players. To combat this, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a new series of in-game tasks known as the Welcome to Apex challenges to get new players up to speed more quickly. Completing all 10 of the challenges rewards the Apex 101 badge, which you can display on your in-game banner.
MTG planeswalker Nahiri weakened through Compleation in All Will Be One
Wizards of the Coast is Compleating planeswalkers like it’s the newest fashion in Magic: The Gathering, with Nahiri being the next confirmed Gatewatch member to fall in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The Gatewatch has officially invaded the plane of New Phyrexia, hoping to stop a Multiverse war that...
MTG Kaya planeswalker buffs Control decks in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Planeswalkers are falling to Phyrexian oil in the new Magic: The Gathering set, but Kaya remains a foundation of the Gatewatch through her new Phyrexia: All Will Be One planeswalker card. A total of 10 planeswalkers are in the upcoming Standard-legal Magic set Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), in...
Respawn says controversial Apex Legends Horizon change was an accident
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said today that a change to Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical that sent shockwaves through the community was unintentional. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn account this evening, the developer spoke about the mistake and its fix. “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update,” the tweet reads. “We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.” At time of writing, the fix should be live for all players.
What’s a TFT Set 8 Monster Party! and how to watch
Riot Games has included Teamfight Tactics regional competitions for the EMEA Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! season, which includes a new tournament called Monster Party!. A total of eight EMEA players will show off the TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1 meta this weekend through a new regional competition called Monster Party! The tournament showcases a new point system that includes Hexcharged points, allowing players to earn up to 16 points in one game.
Hilarious ‘budget’ League cinematic perfectly captures what fans hated about Riot’s hype video
The start of the 13th League of Legends season has been anything but smooth. Leading up to the esports kickoff event, many fans began voicing their displeasure with Riot Games’ lack of communication regarding their games esports scene and League itself. Just about a week ago, Riot finally announced their season kick-off event plans, with the esports scene receiving special streams with fun matchups on Summoners Rift.
When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?
Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are a ritual for players everywhere, but they’re especially impactful in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where seasonal prestige ranks are tied to rewards. Sometimes, double XP weekends are few and far between during seasons. But it’s always good to know...
Marvel Snap February season overview: All new cards, variants, Ant-Man theme, and more
Marvel Snap’s break-neck pacing of new content continues into 2023, with fans of the card battler getting new cards and battle passes to grind every few weeks. The second season of 2023 is already coming soon, and a datamine of files in the game has revealed what players can expect to be playing with, grinding for, and unlocking not long after the calendar turns to February.
These are all of the WoW Dragonflight transmogs, toys, and mounts available at the Trading Posts
World of Warcraft Dragonflight has massively expanded Azeroth through the introduction of the Dragon Isles and all of its raids, dungeons, quests, and other activities. Trading Posts is another new feature set to make its debut in Blizzard’s latest expansion. Available to players in Stormwind and Orgrimmar, the respective capital cities of the Alliance and Horde, players will be able to purchase a new slew of unique items.
Sentinels Halo builds a team of new stars around esports legend LethuL for 2023 season
After over half a decade of teaming with SnakeBite, Frosty, and Royal2, three new faces will surround LethuL for Halo Infinite’s 2023 competitive season. While his three old teammates moving to FaZe Clan to join forces with Renegade, Sentinels has signed Spartan, KingNick, and Kuhlect to join LethuL at the organization, it announced today. They will be backed up by eUnited’s former coach Kyle “Chiig” Lawson, reuniting him with Spartan and KingNick after the two departed eUnited prior to the World Championship last year.
