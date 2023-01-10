Apex Legends is a complex game with a lot of moving parts, so much so that it can be a little intimidating for new players. To combat this, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a new series of in-game tasks known as the Welcome to Apex challenges to get new players up to speed more quickly. Completing all 10 of the challenges rewards the Apex 101 badge, which you can display on your in-game banner.

