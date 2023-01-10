Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Riot rushes out Rammus buffs after League Patch 13.1 changes tank his win rate
League of Legends Patch 13.1 has brought about heavy nerfs to Rammus, leaving the champion in a miserable state with a win rate of only 45.45 percent, according to stats site U.GG. Seeing the devs might have been too harsh on our OK boy, Riot Games is looking to give Rammus some much-needed buffs in Patch 13.2.
dotesports.com
Who’s winning Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus? Current leaderboard results
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time mode has introduced several twists to the standard Deathmatch mode. Players can only choose from a handful of heroes, each of whom has Greek mythology-themed enhancements to their ultimate abilities. Players can complete challenges and earn rewards by achieving final blows with each of the available heroes; completing several of these challenges rewards the Winged Victory Mercy skin.
dotesports.com
MTG Kaya planeswalker buffs Control decks in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Planeswalkers are falling to Phyrexian oil in the new Magic: The Gathering set, but Kaya remains a foundation of the Gatewatch through her new Phyrexia: All Will Be One planeswalker card. A total of 10 planeswalkers are in the upcoming Standard-legal Magic set Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), in...
dotesports.com
Unreal penta kill at the Nexus boosts Ezreal to victory in League
Penta kills in League of Legends aren’t as uncommon as they used to be. But they still rarely happen in two-vs-five scenarios while defending the Nexus. One Ezreal player posted a penta kill on League’s subreddit on Jan. 12 after pulling off a valiant two-vs-five defense. Ezreal and...
dotesports.com
League players have discovered a secret item interaction that kills users at end of game
Over the last few days, some League of Legends players have quickly discovered that Jak’Sho the Protean is not just one of the best items in the game, but is also holding a hidden—and deadly—interaction. One player on the League subreddit experienced a unique ending to one...
dotesports.com
This is every spawn location in Call of Duty’s DMZ
Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced players of Activision’s battle royale to an all-new map, Al Mazrah, wherein DMZ is played. This new map has various points of interest scattered throughout the landscape, ranging from safe locations to fortresses. As any seasoned Call of Duty player knows, spawn locations are often the most important spots to be aware of.
dotesports.com
Early slip doesn’t phase BreakThru in NA VALORANT Challengers qualifying clash with Stewie2K, The Nation
Against a stacked team full of star power, the equally dangerous BreakThru VALORANT roster withstood the red hot star-studded The Nation roster tonight, claiming the first open qualifier spot in the NA VALORANT Challengers League. The BreakThru roster may not have the massive star power of The Nation, which features...
dotesports.com
2 months late: Liquid sweeps TI11 champions while Secret continues to underperform in 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The first week of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit is in the books. The status of the leaderboard after week one might be expected for some, as Team Liquid swept Tundra Esports while Secret bombed out without a single win. After starting the season strong, Tundra dropped a map...
dotesports.com
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 players are crashing ranked matches with a game-breaking bug
Losing is never fun in Dota 2, but some players have begun exploiting a game-breaking bug to avoid losing their MMR. There is a simple in-game interaction that allows players to crash the servers for their Dota 2 match. The bug appeared on Gorgc’s stream, and it took off in terms of popularity as many players tried to attempt recreating it in their own games.
dotesports.com
Marksmen getting big mana buffs in League Patch 13.2 among other AD changes
After joining the Summoner’s Rift team at Riot Games, former shoutcaster-turned-game designer David “Phreak” Turley has revealed a handful of different changes headed to League of Legends‘ second update of the year, Patch 13.2. The 35-year-old unveiled sweeping mana buffs for 12 marksmen in the next...
dotesports.com
MTG planeswalker Nahiri weakened through Compleation in All Will Be One
Wizards of the Coast is Compleating planeswalkers like it’s the newest fashion in Magic: The Gathering, with Nahiri being the next confirmed Gatewatch member to fall in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The Gatewatch has officially invaded the plane of New Phyrexia, hoping to stop a Multiverse war that...
dotesports.com
TFT 13.2 PBE Patch notes: All balance changes so far
Riot Games is targeting Teamfight Tactics Set Eight items and traits for Patch 13.2, including several reworks. Balance changes for the upcoming TFT Patch notes are uploaded for testing on PBE servers prior to the update’s release on live servers. The next update will take place on Jan. 25 through Patch 13.2. All balance changes on PBE servers are subject to change prior to the official release on live servers.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 feels like a ‘beta version’ of OW1, dissatisfied player claims
One Overwatch 2 player has explained why they think the game feels like it could have been a beta version of the original Overwatch. In a lengthy post to the Overwatch subreddit, a Reddit user shared several aspects of Overwatch 2 that they believe feel like less polished or incomplete versions of Overwatch concepts. Some of the examples they provide include the five-vs-five match format, which they believe is “causing numerous issue with balance” and giving tanks too much free reign on the battlefield.
dotesports.com
HisWattson shows off finished version of Prop Hunt in Apex ahead of upcoming tournament
Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin is an experienced Apex Legends pro who has been active competitively for two years, having played on Rare Xcellence and currently for FURIA Esports. But his presence within the Apex community reaches farther than just pro play. On Jan. 12, HisWattson announced that the Prop...
dotesports.com
Tier Who? The Guard take down Sentinels, T1 on way to Ludwig x Tarik Invitational grand final
The upper bracket of the Ludwig x Tarik VALORANT Invitational concluded with a thrill despite time concerns that forced the upper bracket final to be played out as a best-of-one. The final BO1 of the day took place on Split, a controversial map that only made its return to the...
dotesports.com
NA League of Legends servers suffer outages, players report slow connection
The League of Legends servers in North America appear to be down currently, according to reports from players. The League client is struggling to get players past the login servers, while players already in the client are reporting that their service times are slow. According to the crowdsourced website Downdetector, most League players are struggling with server connection and login issues, with well over 50 percent of all active reports being in regard to server connection problems.
dotesports.com
Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore
No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.
dotesports.com
Let ’em cook: Riot is finally developing a new, unique game mode for League of Legends
After clamoring for changes over the last few months, League of Legends‘ executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon spoke to the general player base in a transparent statement outlining some of the company’s plans for the upcoming year and beyond.
dotesports.com
What’s a TFT Set 8 Monster Party! and how to watch
Riot Games has included Teamfight Tactics regional competitions for the EMEA Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! season, which includes a new tournament called Monster Party!. A total of eight EMEA players will show off the TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1 meta this weekend through a new regional competition called Monster Party! The tournament showcases a new point system that includes Hexcharged points, allowing players to earn up to 16 points in one game.
Comments / 0