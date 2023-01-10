Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Mallard Junction Park to close for improvements Tuesday afternoon
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Mallard Junction Park will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for an improvement project. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury expects the park to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman saves man on overturned kayak in Prien Lake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One lake Charles woman had quite the experience after she jumped in the frigid waters of Prien Lake. Nikki Lafuria was just relaxing Thursday when she noticed a man in a kayak in the lake outside her home. She tells 7News, shortly after, the man...
KPLC TV
Officials say emergency vehicles prioritized during Grand Lake bridge repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Officials say they are working to make sure emergency vehicles have access to Big Lake while repair efforts go on with Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said it will ensure that emergency vehicles have access across the Black Bayou Pontoon bridge.
KPLC TV
One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
KPLC TV
MLK events in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com. MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza. Beauregard Celebration...
KPLC TV
Chamber choir performs at Immaculate Conception Cathedral
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A choir director from Lake Charles visited her hometown with her students to perform at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Friday evening. The Nimitz High School Chamber Choir, led by Erin Scalisi, traveled five hours from Irving, Texas for the performance. Scalisi said she has big...
KPLC TV
Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
Elevated dump truck bed hits overpass, driver ejected and killed
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on on Jan. 8, where one person was killed.
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Grand opening of new Allen Parish Health Clinic
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - It’s a big day in Allen Parish today, Jan. 12, 2023, as a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place this afternoon for the grand opening of their new health clinic. CEO Jackie Reviel joined us this morning to explain the details. She says this...
KPLC TV
KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game
Eunice, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has received videos of a brawl between Washington-Marion and Eunice at a basketball game Friday night. The video shows both players and fans involved. It is not clear what led to the fight. KPLC has reached out to numerous agencies, including the LHSAA which oversees...
KPLC TV
Fire Marshal’s Office officially rules Reeves fires arson
Reeves, LA (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it has determined two fires at vacant homes in Reeves Monday to be arson. A person of interest has also been identified, according to Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Both fires occurred on Emma...
KPLC TV
Men’s Health Symposium held in Lake Charles in honor of MLK Day
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Area Health Education Center and other organizations held the first annual MLK Men’s Health Symposium at the MLK Center in Lake Charles Saturday. The event focused on health issues impacting African American men in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy....
KSLA
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up Sunday with showers expected Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a chilly couple days, we are about to begin a sharp warm-up to start our week. An area of high pressure will slide to the East of our area Sunday, meaning we get southerly flow back in place. The result will be temperatures that warm back into the upper 60′s for highs Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. We will stay mostly dry though meaning any outdoor plans you may have should be good to go as we end the weekend.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
KPLC TV
4-week-old hospitalized with injuries from suspected abuse; DeRidder man arrested
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man is accused of child cruelty after an infant was hospitalized with severe injuries. The DeRidder Police Department got a call from a hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday about a four-week-old child who appeared to have been abused. The infant has since been airlifted...
