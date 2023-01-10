ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sure, debate Missouri lawmakers dress code. But this decorum matters a lot more.

The wardrobes of Jefferson City lawmakers are in the national spotlight this week, thanks largely to former Sen. Claire McCaskill: “Missouri House of Representatives,” she tweeted Wednesday. “Adamantly opposed to any govt suggestion of wearing a mask but now busy telling elected women representatives to cover their arms.”
