MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in court Thursday morning for a preliminary status hearing. Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one count of burglary for entering their home.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO