ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, KY

Comments / 4

Related
k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort 15-year-old boy reported missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Frankfort Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old. Cameron Lee was last seen on Monday on Wallace Avenue. He was last seen wearing a white polo, brown joggers, red tennis shoes, and a black ski mask. Anyone with any information about Lee’s...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., LMPD was notified about a shooting in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue. According to a release, officers were unable to find a scene at that location.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TRIMARC said all lanes are blocked on I-71 North after a car crash Saturday evening. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at mile marker 3.7 approaching I-264 According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the accident was a single-vehicle non-injury collision.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy