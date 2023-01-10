Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville police ask for public's help to identify 'person of interest' in Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify an individual they're calling a "person of interest" in a shooting that took place in the Highlands last week. "WHO IS THIS?" police asked in a social media post that included the images. "We'd love the opportunity...
k105.com
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
fox56news.com
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
fox56news.com
Frankfort 15-year-old boy reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Frankfort Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old. Cameron Lee was last seen on Monday on Wallace Avenue. He was last seen wearing a white polo, brown joggers, red tennis shoes, and a black ski mask. Anyone with any information about Lee’s...
Wave 3
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a person of interest. On Facebook, LMPD shared photos of a man who they believe could be connected to an early morning shooting that happened in the Highlands last week. (Story continues below)
WLKY.com
87-year-old victim of deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway was veteran suffering from dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leo McClure, 87, was hit and killed on a busy stretch of Dixie Highway early Saturday morning. The driver kept going. "It's an accident until they left the scene. Whoever the person is, that's the part we can't figure out. He's a human, he's not trash," Michael Schroll said of his late uncle.
wdrb.com
59-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash on I-264W late Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday....
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death in the Highlands earlier this year. The 36-year-old victim has been identified as Diunta Cross. According to information from Louisville Metro Police, Cross was found with a gunshot wound...
WLKY.com
Several arrested after 600 rounds fired in massive New Year's shootout in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD says they've made multiple arrests in a shootout during which nearly 600 rounds were fired at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. Several LMPD units have been working "tirelessly" with federal partners on the case, according to a statement...
'It almost hit him': Nearly 600 rounds fired outside Louisville apartment complex, six arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple arrests have been made in connection to a massive shootout outside an apartment complex near Hikes Point on New Years Day. According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers responded to the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane on a report of two groups of people shooting at each other.
Wave 3
Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., LMPD was notified about a shooting in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue. According to a release, officers were unable to find a scene at that location.
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 northbound shut down in Henry County after semitruck overturns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 northbound is shut down in Henry County after a semitruck overturned on Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police. Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a semitruck overturned near mile marker 39. It is unknown how long clean up will take, according to police. KSP...
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
Wave 3
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TRIMARC said all lanes are blocked on I-71 North after a car crash Saturday evening. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at mile marker 3.7 approaching I-264 According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the accident was a single-vehicle non-injury collision.
wdrb.com
24-year-old man arrested after trying to bring knife inside JCPS school, injuring officer in altercation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult education student at the Ahrens Educational Resource Center and Pathfinder in downtown Louisville was arrested Wednesday after police said he tried to get into a building with a knife. Isaiah Moore, 24, was arrested and is facing multiple charges. In a letter sent home...
Wave 3
Police seeking subject accused of breaking into Hillview smoke shop
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a subject caught on camera who allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Bullitt County and stole hundreds of dollars in cash and vape products. Hillview Police said around 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, a person was captured on video getting into the...
