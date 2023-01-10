Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
411mania.com
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Intercontinental Title on the Line
WWE will air a new episode of Smackdown tonight with two matches, including one for the Intercontinental title, already announced. They include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Braun Strowman. * Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com
Spoilers For Upcoming Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling taped a number of matches today in Atlanta, GA and the results and spoilers have been made available online (via Impact Asylum). These bouts will be broadcast as part of Impact’s programming over the next few weeks. You can see the complete results listings below. *BTI Match:...
411mania.com
Wheeler Yuta Says Match With Penta Was When He Felt ‘Comfortable’ In AEW
Wheeler Yuta has seen quite a rise in his profile over the past year, and he revealed that he started to really feel comfortable in AEW last January. The ROH Pure Champion spoke with the DEFYANT ONES podcast recently and discussed how his match with Penta El Zero Miedo on the January 25th, 2022 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation was the first time he really felt he was confident in his work there.
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls The Formation Of Team Angle, Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to working angles in the ring, the formation of Team Angle, and if there was concern about Kurt Angle’s health. Some highlights are below. On his reaction to working in the ring: “Hot shotting. it was hot...
411mania.com
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
411mania.com
Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR’s AEW Contracts Are Up, What’s Next For Them
Dax Harwood dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of FTR, revealing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are currently taking a hiatus from AEW television… and that the AEW contracts for both members of FTR are up in April. Read on for the details:. On Cash and Tony...
411mania.com
Cook’s Impact Hard To Kill 2023 Review
Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for some live coverage of Impact Wrestling’s 2023 edition of Hard To Kill! We’ve got five big title matches tonight, including what could be Mickie James’s last match with the promotion and a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship. Before all of that, we start with the pre-show…
411mania.com
Vinnie Stigma Wants CM Punk To Contribute To A Song
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Vinnie Stigma, the lead guitarist for Agnostic Front, revealed he wanted CM Punk to contribute vocals to a song. He said: “That guy is the real deal. We need to get him on a Stigma record. I wrote a song for him to do vocals on.”
411mania.com
Dominik Mysterio Wasn’t Under Contract At Time Of WWE Debut
Dominik Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut at Summerslam 2020, and he recently revealed he was not under contract for that bout. Mysterio faced Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at the August 23rd, 2020 PPV, and while speaking with Keepin’ It 100 the Judgment Day member noted that he wasn’t under contract that that point.
411mania.com
Update On Nick Khan’s Role in WWE Following Recent Changes, Vince McMahon’s Involvement
As previously reported, there has been some major changes in WWE in the past week. Vince McMahon returned as the chairman of the board, while six members of the Board of Directors either resigned or were replaced. That includes Stephanie McMahon, who announced her departure earlier this week. This is all due to the company reportedly preparing for a possible sale.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. Main Card. * Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match (Main Event):...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune
Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
411mania.com
Becky Lynch & Undertaker Bundles Added to Rainbow Six Siege
Rainbow Six Siege has gotten a WWE injection, with Becky Lynch & Undertaker cosmetic bundles added to the game. The game’s Twitter account announced on Friday that they’ve added Deadman and Becky Lynch Bundles, which include several cosmetics for Blackbeard and Thorn, respectively. The bundles cost 2160 2160...
411mania.com
Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 1.13.23
What is popping kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all on another Friday night covering AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s card sees Eddie Kingston and Ortiz team up to go against Kings of the Black Throne. Meanwhile, the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are in the house! Elsewhere, Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo continue their program with Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a STREET FIGHT. And, in the main event, Darby Allin defends his TNT Championship against a returning Juice Robinson.
411mania.com
Dana White Comments On New Year’s Eve Altercation With Wife, Possible Repercussions
Dana White has been embroiled in controversy after video of an altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve was released, and he recently discussed the situation. The UFC head was seen on video at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas getting in an altercation where he slapped his wife after she slapped him. The incident happened just after midnight and the video shows White leaning in to say something to Anne White, who reacted with a slap. White slapped her back.
411mania.com
WWE News: LA Knight on After the Bell, Montez Ford & Bianca Belair Appearing on What Happens Live, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE Superstar LA Knight was the guest on yesterday’s edition of After the Bell. You can check out a clip and the full audio below:. LA Knight makes his After the Bell debut to talk about his upcoming match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble premium live event and his long road to the WWE.
411mania.com
AEW News: Jade Cargill Hits Another Milestone As TBS Champion, Official Final Fantasy Account Acknowledges Kenny Omega, Vince Vaughn Poses With Adam Cole and Britt Baker
– Jade Cargill, the first and only AEW TBS champion, has hit another milestone in her reign. She has been champion for 373 days, giving her the longest reign of any woman in AEW history. She beat Hikaru Shida’s 372 day reign as AEW Women’s World Champion to hit that mark.
Comments / 0