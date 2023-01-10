ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Critical Week for Lamar Jackson and Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — All eyes will be on the Under Armour Performance Center this week to see whether Lamar Jackson returns to practice.

Baltimore is gearing up for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Wild Card Weekend of the playoffs.

Coach John Harbaugh was non-committal about Jackson's status for the game.

“Like I’ve been saying, I don’t really have an update right now to share with you," Harbaugh said. "We’ll have our injury report out on Wednesday because I won’t have a chance to talk to you between now and then. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

The Ravens have lost three of their last four games without Jackson in the lineup. They also lost to Cincinnati 27-16 in the regular-season finalRookie third-string quarterback Anthony Brown threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the end zone that all led to touchdowns.

Jackson would change the entire dynamic of the playoff game.

“Lamar has been in great spirits; he has been," Harbaugh said. "He’s been working super hard. He’s out there again today; I don’t watch the workouts with the trainers – it's with the trainers. Hopefully, it’s progressing to the point where he can get to practice at some time soon. That’s really what we’re all hoping for, for sure. When we have something to report on that, we will, honestly.

"That’s just the truth of it, but he’s been great. He’s always in good spirits. He wants to play; there’s no doubt. That’s my feeling. You know I love Lamar; I love Lamar. I love everything about Lamar – always have, always will. So, he’s working hard, [and] he’s been in good spirits.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Explains Why Lamar Jackson Quit On Ravens

The Ravens are in a bad situation. Skip Bayless has had a busy few weeks. Between insulting Shannon Sharpe and disrespecting Damar Hamlin, Bayless is not very popular right now. However, he is still very much employed by Fox Sports, and that is definitely not going to change anytime soon.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson

Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Baltimore

'We're going to win': Baltimore City, fans excited for another Ravens' playoff run

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is painted purple. Cars have been stenciled with the Ravens' logo.It's playoff time in Baltimore. The Ravens return to the postseason on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.While the Ravens are a common visitor to the playoffs, they haven't won the Super Bowl since the 2012 season.They have won two playoff games since then.But, with a fresh start, Ravens' fans are excited for another chance at glory."We got the kinks out. Cincinnati beat us once, we beat them once, it's game time," a Ravens fan said.Some fans woke up early to get their car painted with purple pride.Other...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy