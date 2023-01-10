Read full article on original website
Related
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Popculture
Miley Cyrus Vents About Liam Hemsworth Relationship on New Song 'Flowers'
Hell hath no fury. Miley Cyrus takes aim at her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth in her latest single, "Flowers," which she released hours before his birthday. Cyrus, 30, sings of wanting to stay with the Hunger Games actor, 33, but then decides to leave him because she is happier and better off by herself. "I didn't want to leave you / I didn't wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand," she croons. "We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can't be sold," Cyrus sings. "We were right / 'Til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn." With her lyrics, the "Wrecking Ball" singer refers to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also describing their disintegrating relationship.
Popculture
Katey Sagal Shares 'Married With Children' Throwback Photo
Katey Sagal has plenty of TV mileage on her odometer at this point. Despite her success on series like Sons of Anarchy and her new recurring role on The Conners, many fans still identify Sagal for her role as Peggy Bundy on Married...With Children. Sagal is certainly aware of this,...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Popculture
John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Has Given Birth
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are celebrating a new bundle of joy in their home. Teigen has given birth to a new baby, according to Legend. The "All of Me" singer broke the news while on stage during a private concert on Friday night, per PEOPLE. "What a blessed day,"...
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Appeared to Struggle at Golden Globes Before Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the King of Rock N' Roll, Elvis Presley, and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54. The mother of four and successful singer in her own right suffered cardiac arrest at her home on Jan. 12. A housekeeper found her unresponsive before her ex-husband, Danny Keough, administered CPR until she was revived. Unfortunately, she was placed in a medically induced coma with a temporary pacemaker later in the afternoon. Her mother confirmed the heartbreaking news of her death in a statement to PEOPLE. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Lisa Marie was last seen in public just a few days ago at the 2022 Golden Globes, in which the actor who starred as her father in the musical biopic Elvis took home an award. To many, she did not appear well.
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Health Update Paints Critical Picture in ICU on Life Support
On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ has since published an update on her condition, noting that she is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The publication reported that she is in critical condition. In addition...
Popculture
Kevin Costner Reacts to His 'Yellowstone' Golden Globes Win After Regina Hall Jokes About His Absence
Kevin Costner may not have been able to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in person due to flooding near his California home, but the Yellowstone actor had nothing but appreciation to show after winning best actor in a TV drama during Tuesday's ceremony. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes' Permanent Replacement Revealed in Report
T.J. Holmes hasn't been seen on Good Morning America in over a month. After the Daily Mail exposed his relationship with his legally married co-anchor Amy Robach, ABC executives decided after some thinking to take the two off air as an investigation was underway to determine whether or not they ignored any protocol. Executives also reportedly wanted the chatter about the affair, which insiders say is consensual and began after they both left their respective spouses, to die down. DeMarco Morgan has been in place of Holmes. Now, Page Six reports he may be the permanent co-host.
Popculture
Kathryn Dennis Confirms 'Southern Charm' Exit With Emotional Message
Kathryn Dennis is not returning for Southern Charm Season 9. After reports surfaced earlier this month that Dennis would not return for the upcoming season, Dennis confirmed Wednesday night that she is leaving the hit Bravo series after eight seasons, telling PEOPLE that she is entering "this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens."
Popculture
Nicolas Cage Remembers Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley
Nicolas Cage is paying tribute to his ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, calling her death Thursday "devastating news." The Oscar-winning actor released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter soon after news that Elvis Presley's daughter had died at 54 years old after going into cardiac arrest, saying that Lisa Marie "lit up every room."
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Considering Major Change
The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently considering relocating to the east coast's Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). The talk show has been filmed on the Universal lot in Los Angeles since its launch in 2019. Variety reported that NBCUniversal is discussing moving the show to the east coast, but nothing has been finalized. Sources close to the show said Clarkson asked NBCU to evaluate the move. Currently in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a sixth season. The show will finish its current season at the Universal lot before possibly moving to a new location next fall for the fifth season. In order to "maintain consistency," production plans to keep as many people from the original cast and crew as possible.
Popculture
Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth
A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
Popculture
Austin Butler Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley's Death Just Days After 'Elvis' Golden Globe Win
Austin Butler remembered the late Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only child, days after her tragic death."My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in a statement. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered." Butler, who won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for Elvis at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, received plenty of praise for his portrayal of the titular musician. However, while promoting the film in May 2022, the 30-year-old actor revealed to the New York Times that Lisa Marie's reaction to the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic "brought me to tears." "I want everybody to love the film, obviously, but the pressure I have really felt is doing justice to Elvis," Butler said in the interview.
Popculture
'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks Mourns Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are heartbroken by Lisa Marie Presley's death. The Oscar-winning actor, who starred alongside Austin Butler in the Elvis Presley biopic Elvis as Colonel Tom Parker, paid tribute to Elvis' daughter after the 54-year-old singer-songwriter passed away Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. "We are heartbroken over...
Popculture
Jamie Lee Curtis Falls Ill in Wake of Golden Globes
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has reportedly gotten sick since attending the Golden Globe Awards this week, meaning she will not be at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Curtis revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She wished her colleagues and co-stars the best as their movie Everything Everywhere All at Once continues its streak this award season.
Popculture
Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023
It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe.
Change Is In Store for the Next Season of “Jeopardy!”
It’s been a time of change for the beloved game show Jeopardy!, with new hosts being one of the biggest indications of the show’s evolution over time. That’s not the only way the show is changing things up, however. It’s now in its 39th season, which will conclude later this year. And when it comes time for its 40th year on the air, things will be a little bit different than they were before.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Couple Welcomes First Baby
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are officially parents. The Dancing With the Stars couple took to Instagram Wednesday to share that they had welcomed their first child, a baby boy, the day prior on Jan. 10. Sharing a photo of their newborn son grabbing Johnson's thumb while Chmerkovskiy cradles both their hands, the new parents wrote in the caption that their "world is forever changed."
Popculture
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Cause of Death Revealed
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz died following a battle with breast cancer. Hours after Vogue announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Patitz, considered one of the original supermodels, died at 56, her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed Patitz's cause of death. Nicolas confirmed Patitz's cause of death in a statement to both PEOPLE and...
Comments / 0