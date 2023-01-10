Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the King of Rock N' Roll, Elvis Presley, and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54. The mother of four and successful singer in her own right suffered cardiac arrest at her home on Jan. 12. A housekeeper found her unresponsive before her ex-husband, Danny Keough, administered CPR until she was revived. Unfortunately, she was placed in a medically induced coma with a temporary pacemaker later in the afternoon. Her mother confirmed the heartbreaking news of her death in a statement to PEOPLE. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Lisa Marie was last seen in public just a few days ago at the 2022 Golden Globes, in which the actor who starred as her father in the musical biopic Elvis took home an award. To many, she did not appear well.

