Ravindra Jadeja’s wife gets trolled for India star’s tweet
Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gujarat, is being trolled after her husband posted a cryptic tweet following Team India’s 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Ravindra Jadeja, one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across formats,...
Twitter goes bonkers as Virat Kohli breaks flurry of world records
Twitter went into overdrive after India talisman Virat Kohli struck his 46th ODI hundred in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The talismanic batter looked in majestic touch throughout his unbeaten innings of 166 off 110 deliveries as he raced to a 74th international century overall. During his blistering knock in […] The post Twitter goes bonkers as Virat Kohli breaks flurry of world records appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anushka Sharma’s Insta story on Virat Kohli’s 46th ton goes viral
Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story following her husband and India talisman Virat Kohli’s 46th ODI hundred has gone viral on social media. On Sunday, Virat Kohli toppled multiple Sachin Tendulkar records en route to his 74th international century against the Dasun Shanaka-led side at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Video of Virat Kohli’s MS Dhoni-like six takes social media by storm
A video of Virat Kohli’s MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot that went for a 97-meter six took social media by storm on Sunday. The premier India batter hit the MS Dhoni-Esque six on his way to his record-breaking 46th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Fan touches Virat Kohli’s feet, picture breaks the internet
Mesmerized by India superstar Virat Kohli’s blistering innings of 166 in only 110 balls against Sri Lanka on Sunday, an admirer invaded the pitch and touched his hero’s feet as other members of the Rohit Sharma-led side looked on. The picture, which went viral within minutes, shows a stunned Virat Kohli attempting to move away […] The post Fan touches Virat Kohli’s feet, picture breaks the internet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Virat Kohli leaves ex-cricketers in awe after history-making ton
Swashbuckling India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday left the cricket world awed and enraptured after he struck a history-making 46th century in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. Virat Kohli toppled multiple records en route to his 74th international hundred against the Dasun Shanaka-led side in Kerala. The ton was his […] The post Virat Kohli leaves ex-cricketers in awe after history-making ton appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-cricketer exposes Team India’s major ‘cheating’ scandal
Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has lashed out at the Indian selectors after they overlooked Sarfaraz Khan and picked Suryakumar Yadav in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia next month. Notably, Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring heavily in the domestic circle, with his numbers in the Ranji Trophy...
Mumbai cricketer takes a brutal dig at India following shocking snub
Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has taken a sly dig at the Indian selectors after he was not named in India’s squad for the Australia Tests next month. After Chetan Sharma and company snubbed him yet again, Sarfaraz Khan shared a post on Instagram stories that featured his record in first-class cricket.
Team India’s ‘shameful, insulting’ move riles fans
Suryakumar Yadav’s selection over Sarfaraz Khan for India’s first two Test matches against Australia has riled fans, many of whom dubbed the decision an “insult” to Ranji Trophy, the premier domestic tournament in the country. The first two Tests of the series against Australia will be...
