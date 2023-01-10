Read full article on original website
CNBC
Delta curbs employee access to luxury airport lounges as it struggles with crowding
Delta Air Lines plans to curb employee access to its plush and popular airport lounges next month to reduce crowding. Travel rewards credit cards have added to the lounges' popularity. The new change bars staff who are traveling for free from using the lounges, even if they have access through...
I flew on Singapore's mammoth A380 in premium economy to Germany and the service was great, but the seat had one major flaw I couldn't overlook
Singapore operates the world's second-largest fleet of A380 superjumbos, which feature four cabins – economy, premium economy, business, and first.
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane
Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future
With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems. To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request. […]
Only 3 countries have managed to build 5th-generation fighters, but nearly a dozen are already working on 6th-gen jets
It's still not clear what sixth-generation fighter jets will look like or be able to do, but several countries are betting big on them.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
SpaceX stacks Mars-bound Starship for biggest ever rocket launch but lacks flight clearance
SpaceX is awaiting flight clearance for the biggest rocket launch in history after stacking its next-generation Starship rocket on top of its Super Heavy Booster.The rocket is expected to be ready to launch from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas next month, though permits still need to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Previous launch attempts have been delayed after permission was not granted in time by the US regulator, while adverse weather conditions and technical setbacks could also hamper the record-breaking launch. “The FAA will make a licence determination only after the agency is satisfied SpaceX meets all...
msn.com
Why Do Planes Cruise At 36,000 Feet?
Planes cruise almost 7 miles high in the sky. That's 7,000 feet higher than Mount Everest. A major reason for flying at that altitude is money; After labor, fuel is the greatest expense for airlines. That’s why airlines are constantly working to maximize their fuel efficiency. Cruising at 36,000 feet helps with that. The higher altitude means thinner air. Thinner air means there’s less of a drag against the plane. And that means it can keep going at the same speed without guzzling more gas. But fuel isn’t the only reason planes fly sky high. There’s also less traffic at that altitude. That means avoiding birds, drones and other vehicles like helicopters — which typically stay at about 10,000 feet.
Tesla has slashed the prices of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV between 6% and 20% in the US, as it reverses strategy after demand tapers
Tesla had hiked prices several times in 2022 amid supply chain disruptions, even though there were concerns about a broader economic slowdown.
The B-21 Raider Is And Isn’t A ‘B-2 Spirit 2.0’
Howard Altman/USAFThe B-21 is a 'B-2 2.0' in some ways, and that is a major feature, not a bug, but in other ways it is truly revolutionary.
NTSB: Cloud shot up in front of plane before turbulence
HONOLULU (AP) — A cloud shot up vertically like a plume of smoke in a matter of seconds before a Hawaiian Airlines flight last month hit severe turbulence and 25 people on board were injured, according to a preliminary report Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The captain of the Dec. 18 flight from Phoenix to Honolulu told investigators that flight conditions were smooth with clear skies when the cloud shot up in front of the plane and there was no time to change course, the report said. He called the lead flight attendant and told her there might be turbulence. Within one to three seconds, the plane “encountered severe turbulence,” the report states. Shortly afterward, the lead flight attendant told the crew there were multiple injuries in the cabin. Twenty-five of the 291 passengers and crew members on board were injured, including four passengers and two crew members who were seriously hurt, the report says. The plane sustained minor damage.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
Nationwide Flight Delays Tied to Engineer’s Mistake: Report
The cascading collapse of U.S. air travel on Wednesday caused by an air-safety system’s failure was attributed to human error, a senior official with knowledge of the matter told ABC News. An engineer conducting routine maintenance “replaced one file with another,” resulting in the breakdown, the official said. The cause of the system’s disintegration was not immediately apparent to Federal Aviation Administration staff, including the engineer in question. “It was an honest mistake that cost the country millions,” the official said. Reuters and Bloomberg News reported that FAA officials believed the outage to be tied to a corrupt digital file, which affected not only the main system but also its backup. A roughly 90-minute ground stop was issued by the agency after doubts were raised about the backup system’s functionality, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explained to reporters earlier on Wednesday. The ABC News report did not identify whether the file the engineer had moved was the corrupted one pinpointed by agency officials.Read it at ABC News
newsnationnow.com
Bill would prohibit Buttigieg from private air travel
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) filed her first bill of the 118th Congress on Wednesday that would require Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his team to fly commercial only. The press release said it would only require Buttigieg to fly commercially until the FAA reauthorization...
China preparing to expand airline service to United States
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese air travel regulator is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the lifting of anti-virus travel restrictions, state TV reported Wednesday. U.S. and Chinese airlines are among some 40 carriers that have submitted applications covering some...
Tesla May Add a New Factory Soon
Elon Musk's group wants to produce 20 million vehicles a year by 2030.
Hundreds of flights delayed as lawmakers demand answers over FAA outage
Hundreds of flights were delayed in the U.S. Thursday morning, a day after an FAA computer glitch prompted a ground stop. More than 1,300 flights were canceled Wednesday and over 10,000 were delayed. The FAA said it appears a corrupted database file brought the nation's aviation system to a halt,...
