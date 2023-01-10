The Batman director, Matt Reeves, is meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran to explore the BatVerse and the DCU. Apparently the two universes will be separate from each other, with Robert Pattinson’s #TheBatman leading the charge. We also heard news late last year that Matt Reeves is interested in exploring movies focused on Batman villains Clayface, Scarecrow and a few others with different writers and directors presumably attached. This will likely be part of the larger conversation he’ll be having with Gunn and Safran. Honestly, really exciting news to hear about the upcoming BatVerse. In other news, the upcoming FX original series set in the Alien universe is gearing up for production later this year. And finally, in not so fun news, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been charged with domestic abuse and false imprisonment.

2 DAYS AGO