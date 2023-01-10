Read full article on original website
Detective Knight: Independence - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Detective Knight: Independence, an upcoming movie starring Bruce Willis, Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Willow Shields, Dina Meyer, and Timothy V. Murphy. Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy. Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day...
Who Invited Charlie? - Official Trailer
Phil Schreiber, a self-involved hedge fund manager escapes to the Hamptons with his wife and son at the beginning of the pandemic. Making an already fraught situation worse is the surprise arrival of Phil’s college roommate Charlie. An exemplar of Falstaffian excess, Charlie is also the keeper of some of Phil’s darkest secrets. To make matters worse for Phil, his wife and son love Charlie. As Charlie makes himself at home -- secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from.
Blaze - Official Trailer
After accidentally witnessing a violent crime, a young girl is left catatonic with shock, and struggles to make sense of what she saw, ultimately finding renewal in the inestimable world of her own imagination. The movie stars Julia Savage, Simon Baker, Josh Lawson, and Yoel Stone. Blaze, directed by Del...
Out of Exile - Official Trailer
Recently paroled thief Gabe Russell is back at it again. After a botched armored car robbery turns up the heat from the FBI, he'll have one last shot if he hopes to escape and provide a new life for himself and his estranged daughter.
Ambush - Official Trailer
Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) star in this intense, gritty, and action-packed Vietnam War epic. When a small outpost is ambushed, a US Army squad must take the battle below ground on a high-stakes mission in a new type of warfare the likes of which they have never seen.
Women Talking - Official 'Ruth and Cheryl' Clip
Watch a new clip from Women Talking as the group discusses how they should respond to their situation. Women Talking stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated...
Missing - Review
Missing hits theaters on Jan. 20, 2023. Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick’s Missing rides the success of Searching into another Screenlife adaptation about family members seemingly gone without any trace. Johnson and Merrick served as directors of virtual photography and editors on Aneesh Chaganty’s Searching, now handling both writing and directing duties after Chaganty and co-writer Sev Ohanian hatched a sibling story idea. It’s less a sequel and more a filmmaking reunion — Missing inverts Searching by focusing on a computer-literate 18-year-old whose mother vanishes. Searching stumbles through technological sleuthing (by character design), where Missing puts all the power in someone too comfortable behind a screen. A bold approach, but there’s less suspenseful browser crawling and iMessaging this time around — the “screen” emanates less “life.”
PG-13 vs. R? How M3GAN Opens the Door to Young Horror Fans
Blumhouse's overnight sensation M3GAN has reignited comparisons between "PG-13 horror" and "R-rated horror." Some are quick to downplay PG-13 horror titles because the rating restricts detailed gore or mature themes, failing to comprehend that horror cinema should be available to all ages and tolerances. Others recall the 2000s period, where intentionally grotesque slashers were chopped into mass marketable PG-13 hackjobs — and later released in full as physical media unrated cuts. It's a more nuanced conversation than social media word counts deserve, all swirling around an A.I. "American Girl meets American Psycho" automaton that's giving Chucky's popularity a run for his money with a $30 million premiere weekend box office.
Missing Review
The Last of Us Creator Explains Why Film Adaptation of the Game Would Not Work
The Last of Us is HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game that is set to release this month. Creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann talked about the adaptation and how it was initially supposed to be a film adaptation as opposed to a TV series. In...
The Last of Us HBO Series Character Guide
HBO's The Last of Us, which is based on Naughty Dog's acclaimed game franchise, is set to debut on January 15, 2023. The story is centered on the post-apocalyptic cross-country odyssey of Joel and Ellie, who must survive against all odds in a world decimated by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus which has created a far-reaching infection that transforms humans into raving monsters.
MODOK Explained: What's Up With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Big-Headed Baddie?
MCU fans rejoice, Phase 5 is almost here. With the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, the next era of Marvel movies begins. The new Ant-Man trailer showcases an epic battle between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors) after the hero and his family accidentally open a portal to the Quantum Realm... again. But while we knew all of that before this multiversal trailer, one thing that the new clip confirms is the arrival of one of Marvel's wildest and most maniacal villains, MODOK (or M.O.D.O.K. if you want to get technical)!
DCU and Matt Reeves' BatVerse to be Developed as Separate Entities - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Batman director, Matt Reeves, is meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran to explore the BatVerse and the DCU. Apparently the two universes will be separate from each other, with Robert Pattinson’s #TheBatman leading the charge. We also heard news late last year that Matt Reeves is interested in exploring movies focused on Batman villains Clayface, Scarecrow and a few others with different writers and directors presumably attached. This will likely be part of the larger conversation he’ll be having with Gunn and Safran. Honestly, really exciting news to hear about the upcoming BatVerse. In other news, the upcoming FX original series set in the Alien universe is gearing up for production later this year. And finally, in not so fun news, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been charged with domestic abuse and false imprisonment.
The Alien TV Show Is in Active Pre-Production
The upcoming FX TV series set in the Alien universe is “gearing up for production this year”, according to FX boss John Landgraf. The series - which is being helmed by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott- was first revealed back in January 2021, and is set to be a prequel to Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror masterpiece.
The 10 Best Shark Movies of All Time
One of my earliest fears was of bodies of water that may or may not be hiding a people-eating shark underneath calm surface views. Shark movies fueled that paranoia by reminding my younger self, over and over, that the world’s natural order could strike at any time. Fin flicks seem so easy a concept — vacationers, boaters, or any group of floaters are hunted by one or multiple sharks — but many examples fail the formula. That’s why I love writing lists like these, to steer moviegoers toward the best of the best. There have been so many shark films since Jaws, but have any surpassed 1975’s famous smash hit?
Can The Last of Us Bring Zombies Back to Life?
After an extremely impressive 12-year run, the ending of The Walking Dead is the final bolt through the decaying brain that was the late ‘aughts zombie craze. The flagship show is over, and while The Walking Dead IP itself endures in spinoffs and such, the ghastly torch of the zombie genre has been passed to a new bearer: HBO’s The Last of Us.
