First responders demonstrate response to hostile event at Saturday training session

First responders from the southeastern region of Minnesota gathered at Northfield Middle School for an all-day multi-discipline training event to train in response to a hostile event. More than 50 responders participated in the training session Saturday, Jan. 7, which is one of four training sessions responders attend each year.

The training session included responders from Northfield and Faribault police, fire and EMS, and it focused on coordinating response from all three disciplines to an immediate threat. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott, Fire Chief Tom Nelson and Emergency Medical Services Chief Brian Edwards explained how the responders would learn and practice response skills in stopping threats, rescuing victims and others present, and triage and treatment of those injured.

“No two calls are the same,” said Elliott. “We learn to adapt to what’s presented.”

Elliott explained that the principles taught during the training session apply universally to any and every situation, no matter where it happens, in a school, shopping mall, grocery store or church.

“This model will work anywhere,” he said.

Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann and Bridgewater Elementary School principal Nancy Antoine attended the demonstration of a coordinated active shooter response staged for local media.

“We conduct five drills a year at our schools,” said Hillmann. “Our students and families have been doing drills since Kindergarten. They know if they see something, they need to say something.”

“We have taught the students to be prepared, no scared,” said Antoine. “They feel safe with their teachers.”

Hillmann said that active shooter training in schools increased across the nation after the tragedy at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999. “We need to prepare for the unthinkable and unplannable reality that something like that could happen here,” he said.

The first responders were training with live actors in various scenarios around the two-story school. The scenarios are replicated to be as true-to-life as possible and were often performed multiple times, at increasingly quicker tempos.

The scenario the media witnessed involved wounded victims laying on the ground at the end of a long school hallway while a team of police, fire and ems officers made their way toward the wounded. The team needed to triage the victims, keep communicating with others on the scene, and access all risk mitigation, while adapting to the unfolding situation, managing the ongoing threat, and responding medically.

“These skills are critical to providing public safety services in our community, just as they are to communities around the country,” said Edwards. “Law enforcement stops the killing, while fire and EMS stop the dying.”