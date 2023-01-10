The Kenai Peninsula Borough is collecting household hazardous waste on Saturday January 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Central Peninsula Landfill in Soldotna. This event is offered to minimize harmful toxins entering into the landfill and is a free service to households; businesses will be charged a fee. Also, households with 55 gallons or more total must pre-register. This is the first hazardous waste collection day for 2023 at the Central Peninsula Landfill.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO