radiokenai.com
Text-To-911 Emergency Service Beginning January 16
Text-to-911, a new service within the Kenai Peninsula Borough, becomes operational on Monday, January 16th across the Kenai Peninsula Borough. “Call if you can; Text if you can’t”. According to the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center, Text-to-911, will help those who are deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired,...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Authorizes Payment To Red Line Sports Maintenance Services
The Kenai City Council, at the regularly scheduled meeting, approved Ordinance 3326-2022 to increase the estimated revenues and appropriations in the General Fund Parks, Recreation and Beautification Department, and authorize an increase to the Multi-Purpose Facility Management Services for a purchase order to Red Line Sports for additional ice maintenance services.
radiokenai.com
Hazardous Waste Collection Day At Central Peninsula Landfill On Saturday January 14th
The Kenai Peninsula Borough is collecting household hazardous waste on Saturday January 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Central Peninsula Landfill in Soldotna. This event is offered to minimize harmful toxins entering into the landfill and is a free service to households; businesses will be charged a fee. Also, households with 55 gallons or more total must pre-register. This is the first hazardous waste collection day for 2023 at the Central Peninsula Landfill.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Police Receive Appropriations From Unclaimed Property & Forfeitures
The Soldotna City Council enacted Ordinance 2022-038 increasing the estimated revenues and appropriations by $6,701 in the general fund. The Soldotna Police Department, through this ordinance, received these funds from unclaimed property and forfeitures in criminal cases. Soldotna City Manager Stephanie Queen explained the process of allocating the funds. “This...
radiokenai.com
‘Credit’ Goes To Soldotna Family For Helping Build Their Own Home
In November, USDA Rural Development and Rural Community Action Program helped Andrew “Tai” Lepule and his family close on the home of their dreams. Purchasing a house can be challenging for any family in Alaska, considering high market prices, low availability, and stringent application requirements. In 2020, unable to qualify for conventional home financing, the Lepules, a family of six, were renting an apartment. A five-bedroom, two-bath home seemed out of reach.
kdll.org
‘It’s about a sense of place’: Soldotna weighs in on riverfront redevelopment plan
Boardwalks, bike lanes and better business. The city of Soldotna is gathering all the ideas it can from residents and business owners before putting together a plan to create a walkable, business-friendly downtown along the Kenai River, meant to bring more traffic to the underutilized riverfront area. Last night, the...
kdll.org
Kenai Conversation: 911, what's your emergency?
Before police, paramedics and firefighters, there are 911 dispatchers. The team at the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center fields emergency calls from around the Kenai Peninsula and directs those calls to the right agencies. On this week’s Kenai Conversation, We talked to 911 Operational Manager Ryan Tunks and Shift Supervisor...
kdll.org
Four candidates file for vacant Nikiski assembly seat
Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman. Bjorkman was elected to the Alaska State Senate back in November, and his resignation from the Assembly is effective Jan. 16. The...
kdll.org
South Peninsula Hospital launches pilot CNA training program
South Peninsula Hospital launched a pilot training program Monday to combat a shortage of certified nursing assistants on the lower Kenai Peninsula. The five-week in-house CNA training is funded partially through a state program called “Earn and Learn.” Communities like Kodiak and Soldotna are also participating. The first...
radiokenai.com
Troopers Arrest Anchorage Man For Burglary In Ninilchik
Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary off Woodsong Court in Ninilchik on Tuesday, January 10th at approximately 5:56 p.m. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property. The suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle description and license plate number was provided to AST. AST located the vehicle...
kdll.org
Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
kinyradio.com
Troopers pursue thief, arrest him on outstanding felony warrant and other charges
Anchor Point, Alaska (KINY) - Tuesday evening, Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary in Ninilchik. At around 6:56 p.m., Troopers responded off Woodsong Ct. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property and the suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle and license plate number was provided to...
kbbi.org
Soldotna’s 'Candy Man' doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
Three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty today to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lavern Davidhizar has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation. Davidhizar was a...
radiokenai.com
Rus Hitchcock Tournament Opens At Nikiski
The 34th Annual Rus Hitchcock Nikiski Tip-Off Basketball Tournament opened competition at Nikiski High School on Thursday and runs through Saturday, January 14th. The tournament features round-robin basketball action with Nikiski hosting Homer, Kotzebue and Valdez basketball teams. All games involving the Nikiski Bulldogs will be broadcast on ESPN 1140AM,...
radiokenai.com
The 34th Annual Rus Hitchcock Nikiski Tip-Off Basketball Tournament opens competition at Nikiski High School on Thursday, January 12th and runs through Saturday, January 14th. The tournament features round-robin basketball action with Nikiski hosting Homer, Kotzebue and Valdez basketball teams. All games involving the Nikiski Bulldogs will be broadcast on...
