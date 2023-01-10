Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
alaskasnewssource.com
Most home values increase across Anchorage municipality, according to latest report
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Home values in Anchorage increased in 2022, but many buyers face reduced inventory and lower purchasing power. That’s what the Anchorage Municipality’s 2023 Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report suggested Thursday after being reviewed in an Anchorage Assembly work session. For homeowners, trends in the Anchorage area show that property value is continuing to increase.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
alaskasnewssource.com
New Anchorage Resource Center to provide services for people experiencing homelessness under one roof
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center is being called a first in the state as a place where service providers can meet with people experiencing homelessness for a one-stop experience in providing assistance. “We have folks who will be providing job skill training, connecting people...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage property values on the rise
Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center...
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage internal auditors to review contracts made under disgraced former health director
Anchorage city auditors say their initial review of actions made under disgraced former health director Joe Gerace raised some concerns, and they plan to dig further. “Our review of invoices and interviews with health department staff suggested that Mr. Gerace had obligated the municipality prior to having the vendors’ work authorized through the proper contract processes,” said Michael Chadwick, director of Anchorage’s Internal Audit Department.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage charter school asks school board to allow it to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Cultural Charter School, which has long been searching for a permanent home, is asking the Anchorage School District School Board to consider letting it move into Abbott Loop Elementary should the board decide to close that school. Abbott Loop is the lone school...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage driver killed in Palmer car-semi crash
An Anchorage man died on the Glenn Highway Thursday night after Alaska State Troopers say his car hit a semi truck in Palmer. Troopers said in an online dispatch that they responded to the crash, at Mile 38 of the highway, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 26-year-old Sean Doyle’s 2006 Subaru was headed south when witnesses saw it lose control, cross the center line and hit a northbound 1996 Kenworth semi truck head-on.
mixfmalaska.com
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 13, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Anchorage Assembly leaders say they want Mayor Dave Bronson to publicly respond to scathing allegations made against him. Senator Bert Stedman says the state needs to balance its long-term fiscal health against its ability to pay large Permanent Fund dividends. And a pilot training program is underway to combat the Certified Nursing Assistant shortage on the lower Kenai Peninsula, as well as Kodiak.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities
alaskasnewssource.com
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
According to Jess Hall, the vice president of Hall Quality Homes in Palmer, there are two ways for snow to get inside an attic - both of which are rather uncommon, but possible. Ducks run over at Cuddy Park while people continue to feed them. Updated: 6 hours ago. U.S....
alaskasnewssource.com
Military personnel shred slopes during Military Monday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday marked the first Military Monday of the season at Alyeska Resort. Over 800 military personnel spent the day locking into snowboards and freestyling down the slopes in Girdwood. “They come for free, ride the lifts for free, and pretty much all you do is just...
kdll.org
Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
kdll.org
Four candidates file for vacant Nikiski assembly seat
Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman. Bjorkman was elected to the Alaska State Senate back in November, and his resignation from the Assembly is effective Jan. 16. The...
alaskapublic.org
State of Art: The 34th annual Anchorage Folk Festival
This week on State of Art the Anchorage Folk Festival returns with in-person performances, workshops, and more. We hear from Johnse Ostman, president of the fest’s board of directors, to find out about the local and featured acts, volunteer opportunities, and what to expect.
alaskasnewssource.com
Biologists say ducks run over at Cuddy Park are result of people feeding them
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ducks at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage have had a rough winter. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Angela Matz said 20 ducks and pigeons were run over in the Cuddy Park parking lot shortly before Christmas. She doesn’t know who did it, nor does she think the act was intentional. Matz does say it’s the result of too many birds congregating in a place they shouldn’t — because people are feeding them there.
