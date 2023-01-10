ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1400 The Cowboy

‘A Volatile Year’ : 2023 Report Published for Wyoming Oil & Gas Industry

The immediate future is good for the oil and gas industry in Wyoming. However, the market is unable to find stable footing with daily price swings for both oil and gas and day-to-day uncertainty that delays increased capital expenditures and dissuades investors, according to the annual summary report for oil and gas in Wyoming that was recently published by the Wyoming State Geological Survey.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4

Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming

It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Should Wyoming Care That It Snowed On New Year’s Day?

Hope you had a great New Year celebration and are ready for 2023. History says it was Julius Caesar in 46 BC that decided that January would be the first month of the Julian calendar. He named it January after the God of Beginnings, Janus. Over the years, it was changed and then changed back by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker

You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Your Kids Will Love These Exciting Wyoming Snow Day Activities

Snow days are some of the best days, especially if the temperatures aren't unbearable and the 'W' word isn't blowing and making it miserable outside. Because Wyoming has a pretty good handle on how to deal with weather situations, schools being canceled isn't a normal thing. Sometimes even the most prepared, highly qualified snow removal technicians aren't able to control the snow totals and school has to be called off.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
929
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy