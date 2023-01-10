Read full article on original website
Related
Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage
Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
ETOnline.com
15 Best Travel Gear to Shop Before the Long Holiday Weekend: Samsonite Luggage, Beats Headphones and More
Whether you're visiting family during the upcoming long holiday weekend or using the extra time off for a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this month. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next holiday trip.
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane
WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
I’m a flight attendant: 5 things you should never do on gross planes
This mile-high hygiene video will make you realize just how germy jets really are. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato has taken to TikTok to tell passengers how to stay sanitary during long-haul flights — and his video has left some sickened. The Arizona-based airline worker revealed his tips in a clip titled “5 things you should never do on an airplane,” which has gone viral amid Americans’ frustrations with air travel following flight cancellations, delays, and luggage issues. In the clip, Cimato warned travelers — and his nearly 500,000 followers — not to wear shorts while flying on planes, saying seats...
I’m a travel expert and here are the meals you should always order on a flight depending on the airline
A FOOD and travel expert has revealed the best food to order on a flight depending on the airline. Meals onboard flights are rarely a culinary extravaganza, but there are ways of making sure the food you get is a bit more palatable. Melissa Leong, a cookbook editor and frequent...
msn.com
Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 10 Travel Hacks Including Tips I've Never Even Thought of Before
My mother-in-law has done it again. She sends me travel articles published in the U.K. papers; she reads a lot of them as she used to live there. The last story she sent me was this one on the 'right' way to ask airline passengers to switch seats with you, which also came from the Daily Mail. Today, she shared an article titled: Upgrade your flight for FREE: Emirates flight attendant shares 10 travel hacks. RELATED: What Do Flight Attendants Notice First When You Board the Plane?
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flying Commercial? These 7 VIP Concierge Services Will Make Your Trip Smooth and Frictionless
Travel is wonderful, commercial airports, and more often than not, commercial flights, are not. . .There are a few ways, though, to transform a slog through the terminal—mostly, by using the magic-workers employed by greeter services. These firms effectively act as in-terminal concierges to create a virtually frictionless experience at even the most hassle-prone airport (any alternative nominees to JFK, very welcome). We’ve pulled together a cheat sheet of companies you should know, which operate both domestically and worldwide, and who’ll guarantee a good experience from opening the limo door to turning left as you board. Air General Airports Served 13 domestic hubs—the firm’s...
I splurged my miles to fly Emirates' luxe business class. I ate a multi-course meal, lounged at the in-flight bar, and learned the seat upgrade is worth it.
"Emirates is over the top in every way," Tonya Russell writes. "While economy class proved to be just fine, upgrading is worth it at least once."
TODAY.com
26 useful travel items you'll be surprised you ever lived without — starting at $11
If you're like us, you spend the better part of the year dreaming about all the travel you will do. But whether this is the year you're finally going to take that Southeast Asia adventure, or "White Lotus" inspired you to book a Sicily trip, or you're all about the weekend getaway to that cozy cabin upstate, you'd better make sure that, along with the hotel stays and restaurant reservations, you've got the right travel accessories.
Oops! I Forgot To Follow My Own Advice About Positioning Flights
I’ve had several problems booking our positioning flight to Los Angeles before our Singapore Airlines Business Class trip to Vietnam. My first plan included an inexpensive non-stop flight on United. Unfortunately, a schedule change put us on an early morning flight, which wasn’t what we wanted. Our alternate...
Say Goodbye to Easy Travel Perks - Airlines Tighten Rules for Earning Elite Status, Lounge Access
There has been an increase in travelers who are willing to pay higher prices for tickets and use rewards credit cards in order to have access to premium cabins and airport lounges, according to CNBC.
The Daily South
Unwritten Rules For Air Travel, According To An Etiquette Expert
Whether you’re catching that flight to your ultimate dream vacation or you're heading home to visit family, air travel can be an exciting and also stressful experience. While there's no way to control if your flight gets delayed or if the airline loses your baggage, we can share tips to make your flight as enjoyable as possible for you and those around you. Southern Living talked with etiquette expert Sydney Dunn of Sydney Dunn Etiquette, who shared her best tips for travelers preparing for take off.
spartanshield.org
Listicle: Best study spots
Finals are right around the corner and everyone is trying to cram in as much information as possible. Having the right place to study will help you focus and retain the information you are trying to study. Here are some of the many great places to study. The Library. When...
9to5Mac
AirTags are a must-have for travel, and not only for finding lost luggage
Apple’s AirTag item tracker has become a fan-favorite accessory for a number of reasons. Whether you’re trying to find your keys that you’re positive are somewhere in the house, or an F1 racer trying to find a stolen bag, AirTags can get the job done. Another...
Friday flight cancellations top 5,900, disrupting holiday travel
Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday. There were 5,934 flights canceled after nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday,
thisnthatwitholivia.com
What Do you Need to Travel with a Kid?
Traveling with a child can be both exciting and nerve-wracking; after all, you want to make sure that you have everything you need for the journey. Depending on the age of your child, certain items may need to be taken into account when packing. So, what do you need to travel with a kid? These tips really come in handy especially if you are planning to travel with a kid without one parent!
boardingarea.com
Ski Towns Are Packed, Losing ID Before A Flight & Centurion Lounge Starting to Charge
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 12, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Comments / 0