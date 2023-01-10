ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage

Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
ETOnline.com

15 Best Travel Gear to Shop Before the Long Holiday Weekend: Samsonite Luggage, Beats Headphones and More

Whether you're visiting family during the upcoming long holiday weekend or using the extra time off for a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this month. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next holiday trip.
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

I’m a flight attendant: 5 things you should never do on gross planes

This mile-high hygiene video will make you realize just how germy jets really are. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato has taken to TikTok to tell passengers how to stay sanitary during long-haul flights — and his video has left some sickened. The Arizona-based airline worker revealed his tips in a clip titled “5 things you should never do on an airplane,” which has gone viral amid Americans’ frustrations with air travel following flight cancellations, delays, and luggage issues. In the clip, Cimato warned travelers — and his nearly 500,000 followers — not to wear shorts while flying on planes, saying seats...
msn.com

Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 10 Travel Hacks Including Tips I've Never Even Thought of Before

My mother-in-law has done it again. She sends me travel articles published in the U.K. papers; she reads a lot of them as she used to live there. The last story she sent me was this one on the 'right' way to ask airline passengers to switch seats with you, which also came from the Daily Mail. Today, she shared an article titled: Upgrade your flight for FREE: Emirates flight attendant shares 10 travel hacks. RELATED: What Do Flight Attendants Notice First When You Board the Plane?
Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Robb Report

Flying Commercial? These 7 VIP Concierge Services Will Make Your Trip Smooth and Frictionless

Travel is wonderful, commercial airports, and more often than not, commercial flights, are not. . .There are a few ways, though, to transform a slog through the terminal—mostly, by using the magic-workers employed by greeter services. These firms effectively act as in-terminal concierges to create a virtually frictionless experience at even the most hassle-prone airport (any alternative nominees to JFK, very welcome). We’ve pulled together a cheat sheet of companies you should know, which operate both domestically and worldwide, and who’ll guarantee a good experience from opening the limo door to turning left as you board. Air General Airports Served 13 domestic hubs—the firm’s...
TODAY.com

26 useful travel items you'll be surprised you ever lived without — starting at $11

If you're like us, you spend the better part of the year dreaming about all the travel you will do. But whether this is the year you're finally going to take that Southeast Asia adventure, or "White Lotus" inspired you to book a Sicily trip, or you're all about the weekend getaway to that cozy cabin upstate, you'd better make sure that, along with the hotel stays and restaurant reservations, you've got the right travel accessories.
UTAH STATE
The Daily South

Unwritten Rules For Air Travel, According To An Etiquette Expert

Whether you’re catching that flight to your ultimate dream vacation or you're heading home to visit family, air travel can be an exciting and also stressful experience. While there's no way to control if your flight gets delayed or if the airline loses your baggage, we can share tips to make your flight as enjoyable as possible for you and those around you. Southern Living talked with etiquette expert Sydney Dunn of Sydney Dunn Etiquette, who shared her best tips for travelers preparing for take off.
spartanshield.org

thisnthatwitholivia.com

What Do you Need to Travel with a Kid?

Traveling with a child can be both exciting and nerve-wracking; after all, you want to make sure that you have everything you need for the journey. Depending on the age of your child, certain items may need to be taken into account when packing. So, what do you need to travel with a kid? These tips really come in handy especially if you are planning to travel with a kid without one parent!

