Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
The Best & Worst Times to Shop at Costco

When the first Costco warehouse opened its doors in Seattle in 1983, a new way of shopping — buying in bulk — was introduced to the public, and many haven't looked back. From that first store, the multi-billion dollar global retailer grew to have locations in 14 countries, with 583 stores right here in the U.S. There are nearly 121 million cardholders worldwide. Costco's stores average 146,000 square feet in size, and are filled with everything from fresh produce and groceries to electronics and car tires, and much, much more.
These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)

Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
50 major retail chains that no longer exist

At the start of this decade, many of America's beloved major retailers announced that they'd be closing their stores—Papyrus, Macy's, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney—the list goes on. It's a pattern that recurs throughout retail history. Chains grow quickly and incur new expenses as they expand. Then they hit the limit of their funding and growth opportunities and downsize to manage their debt and restructuring. Some can recover. Many, however, end up filing for bankruptcy and/or getting bought out and eventually folding.
These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming

It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
The Yakisoba Noodles Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

If you were to talk to any die-hard Costco fan, they'd probably start listing off Costco food items you need to try before you die – the bakery goods, the $5 rotisserie chickens, and pretty much anything at the food court. In some cases, this can be helpful in deciding what items you want to try for yourself.
Windview 60” Writing Desk at Costco!

The Foremost Home Windview 60” Writing Desk from Costco has a warm look with its multi-step hand applied modern wheat finish and brushed pewter hardware. There are 5 drawers to store your home office supplies and a charging station with 2 outlets and 2 USB ports! The Windview desk offers plenty of workspace with its 60-inch by 27.9-inch tabletop surface.
Wonder replaces restaurants on wheels with a better idea

The Kebab Shop takes a secret menu item into the limelight and onto the permanent menu. The San Diego Wrap fuses the fast casual’s California and semi-Mediterranean roots into an original mashup. Subway wades into a difficult M&A market. The Bottom Line: Sale processes like the one the sandwich...
Top 9 Side Hustles for High School Students

Are you looking for ways to earn extra income on the side? There are many opportunities available that allow you to use your skills and talents to make money. From selling handmade crafts on Etsy to offering freelance services, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 9 side hustles for highschool students.
Cultural assimilation: How there is a large pressure to fit in

The United States census bureau states that the largest racial demographic group in Bettendorf, Iowa was White people, making up 86.2% of the population. Asians, the second largest demographic, make up just 6.4% of the demographic. At Pleasant Valley High School, 78.5% of the students are White, while the second...
The 7 Best Deals on Chewy This January

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Chewy’s well-known among pet owners thanks to its super-fast shipping and excellent prices. They offer a number of services to...

