ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Florida man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’

By Christopher Lugo
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yuXh_0k9ifDsD00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective investigator with the Department of Children and Families. In the report, the investigator said the 87-year-old victim had been physically abused by her long-time paid live-in caregiver, Leonard “Len” Tucker, 56.

The investigator reported video evidence of the victim being “dragged around and used as a mop to clean up the dog urine,” by Tucker. The investigator also reported video evidence taken 10 days after the abuse of the injuries and bruises on the victim’s body.

According to the arrest report, on Nov. 20, 2022, Tucker reportedly came home from the grocery store and said “come see something,” to the victim. As the victim walked towards the kitchen, Tucker allegedly grabbed her by her arm, threw her on the floor and used her arm to twist her body around. After the incident, according to the arrest report, the victim called her out-of-town daughter, who notified her son, who immediately removed his mother from the home.

Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates

The victim’s son reviewed the security footage, according to the arrest report, and confirmed Tucker physically abused his 87-year-old mother. The son said he had the home door locks and security codes changed and asked Tucker to vacate the property.

According to the arrest report, in the approximately 25-minute-long video, Tucker unloaded grocery bags on the kitchen counter, before pulling the victim into the view of the camera by her hand. In the video, Tucker seemed annoyed with the victim as he continued to pull her into the kitchen while he appeared to be yelling at her. In the video, Tucker then slapped the victim on the left side of the face. Tucker then continued to yell at the victim then used both of his hands to physically grab the victim’s right arm before pulling her down on the living room floor on her back. In the video, Tucker spun the victim’s body around on the floor and held her by her ankles while he pushed her body back and forth over a spot on the floor.

On Jan. 5, deputies contacted Tucker who said he was “only trying to keep her from slipping in water on the floor as he knew she had a shunt in her head.” Deputies said Tucker told them he was being framed for hurting the victim.

Tucker was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
truecrimedaily

Ala. man allegedly fatally shot his wife before family member shot him in defense

FOLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man allegedly fatally shot his wife before another family member shot and killed him in defense. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Jan. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies received a call from a home on Greenway Drive regarding a domestic incident. The caller reportedly identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect and said he was "exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol."
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Prichard Police investigating after man found shot to death in car

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Prichard Police Department a man was shot to death early Saturday morning. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the 400 block of Prichard Avenue when they discovered a man dead in his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Police...
PRICHARD, AL
CBS 42

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral

An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
SPANISH FORT, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy