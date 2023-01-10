Florida man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective investigator with the Department of Children and Families. In the report, the investigator said the 87-year-old victim had been physically abused by her long-time paid live-in caregiver, Leonard “Len” Tucker, 56.

The investigator reported video evidence of the victim being “dragged around and used as a mop to clean up the dog urine,” by Tucker. The investigator also reported video evidence taken 10 days after the abuse of the injuries and bruises on the victim’s body.

According to the arrest report, on Nov. 20, 2022, Tucker reportedly came home from the grocery store and said “come see something,” to the victim. As the victim walked towards the kitchen, Tucker allegedly grabbed her by her arm, threw her on the floor and used her arm to twist her body around. After the incident, according to the arrest report, the victim called her out-of-town daughter, who notified her son, who immediately removed his mother from the home.

The victim’s son reviewed the security footage, according to the arrest report, and confirmed Tucker physically abused his 87-year-old mother. The son said he had the home door locks and security codes changed and asked Tucker to vacate the property.

According to the arrest report, in the approximately 25-minute-long video, Tucker unloaded grocery bags on the kitchen counter, before pulling the victim into the view of the camera by her hand. In the video, Tucker seemed annoyed with the victim as he continued to pull her into the kitchen while he appeared to be yelling at her. In the video, Tucker then slapped the victim on the left side of the face. Tucker then continued to yell at the victim then used both of his hands to physically grab the victim’s right arm before pulling her down on the living room floor on her back. In the video, Tucker spun the victim’s body around on the floor and held her by her ankles while he pushed her body back and forth over a spot on the floor.

On Jan. 5, deputies contacted Tucker who said he was “only trying to keep her from slipping in water on the floor as he knew she had a shunt in her head.” Deputies said Tucker told them he was being framed for hurting the victim.

Tucker was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

