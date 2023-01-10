ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team

The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
coveringthecorner.com

Guardians agree to deals with all arbitration-eligible players

The Cleveland Guardians reached agreements with all seven of their arbitration-eligible players on Friday:. Cal Quantrill: $5.55 million (source) Josh Naylor: $3.35 million (source) Zach Plesac: $2.95 million (source) Aaron Civale: $2.6 million (source) Shane Bieber: $10.01 million (source) Amed Rosario: $7.8 million (source) James Karinchak: $1.5 million (source) When...
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
coveringthecorner.com

Prospect Countdown Special Feature: HARDCORE PROSPECTS

Readers of this blog may be aware that I enjoy studying history in my free time. Come for the baseball analysis, stay for an inexplicable John Hunyadi reference, why not?. I’ve noticed that there are a number of history aficionados who are also bonkers for baseball. I cannot be the only reader of this blog who screamed when Mike Duncan famously [citation needed] compared the Roman emperor Aurelian to Sandy Koufax.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux did another disrespectful celebration in playoff win

Kayvon Thibodeaux is not changing his vibe one bit. Thibodeaux and the New York Giants gritted out a 31-24 victory during their wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It was the Giants’ first playoff win in over a decade and set up a showdown with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in... The post Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux did another disrespectful celebration in playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
