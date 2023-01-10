Readers of this blog may be aware that I enjoy studying history in my free time. Come for the baseball analysis, stay for an inexplicable John Hunyadi reference, why not?. I’ve noticed that there are a number of history aficionados who are also bonkers for baseball. I cannot be the only reader of this blog who screamed when Mike Duncan famously [citation needed] compared the Roman emperor Aurelian to Sandy Koufax.

