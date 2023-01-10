Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
ESPN Announces Interesting XFL Game Coverage Decision
ESPN has announced its broadcasting format for this year's XFL coverage. The network will have four broadcasting teams. Each team will feature the traditional play-by-play, game analyst and sideline reporter — but will also add an additional analyst on the field. Here's the full lineup of ...
spartanshield.org
Top 5 strongest heroes in Overwatch 2
Since the release of Overwatch 2, players have tested various strategies in order to find the most effective ways to climb in the ranks. Here are the top five strongest heroes when played competitively in Season 2. Road Hog. In Overwatch, the tank role is intended to pose a threat...
spartanshield.org
The Game Awards 2022: What went down
The Game Awards is an annual event that brings gaming communities together to honor games which stand as icons of their genre. Vast improvements in technology for players and developers made 2022 an exceptional year for games, and many of the nominees who did not win still earned respect from fans.
Report: EA Sports' Madden Video Game To Remove Controversial Celebration
In recent years, the CPR celebration has become a popular one in the football world. So much so, EA Sports added it to the Madden NFL video game franchise. However, in light of Damar Hamlin's medical emergency over a week ago, EA Sports is in the process of removing it from the game. ...
Pro Bowl Games Skills Competitions Announced - This Sounds Crappy
The NFL announced Wednesday the eight unique skills competitions that Pro Bowl players from the AFC and NFC will compete in during The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will take place over two days in Las Vegas
jguru.com
How Volatility In Online Slot Games Affects Players’ Winning Chances
Depending on the type of slot you are playing, there are a number of ways to tell how volatile the game is. Some casinos will disclose the variance in the paytable or by showing the actual number of wins. Others will not. The best way to determine the volatility of a particular slot is to try it out for yourself.
GolfWRX
Long Drive competition to form part of 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Skills competitions
Yesterday, the NFL announced the eight tests that will form the make-up of the 2023 Pro Bowl, and it involves golf. Of sorts. The All-Star game takes place on 2nd and 5th of February and ESPN will broadcast the event live for the first time, with the made-for-tv festival containing ‘skills’ that NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport called school games.
