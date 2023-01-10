Read full article on original website
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Old West Days coming to Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other eventsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25The HD PostVictorville, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Public invited to “The Last Hurrah” for JTNP’s David Smith
Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent David Smith has been promoted and is leaving the Morongo Basin for San Francisco. With such a prominent fixture in the community moving north, local Rotary Clubs wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to share their well-wishes with him. The 29 Palms and...
Six smash-and-grab burglaries hit Hi- Desert businesses from Morongo to 29 Palms on Jan. 11
A string of smash-and-grab burglaries has rocked the hi-desert, as six businesses on Highway 62 – from Morongo Valley to Twentynine Palms – had glass doors smashed and money taken by the same two suspects. Sometime late Wednesday night (January 11) or early Thursday morning (January 12), 6...
Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident
After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
Yucca Valley High School Soccer scores from Indio games on Jan. 12
The Yucca Valley High School Boys Soccer team played Indio High School last night (January 12). Junior Varsity played an away game at Indio and lost 6 to 0. Freshman Goalkeeper Tim Wahlberg had 13 saves. Coach Jorge Rordriguez named the player of the game as MIdfielder John Perez for his effort, leadership and overall toughness.
Yucca Valley High School Wrestling hosted final dual season match Jan 12.
The Yucca Valley High School Wrestling Team hosted their last dual season match for seniors last night (January 12). The girl’s wrestling team won their final League Dual of the season defeating Cathedral City, with a score of 63-6, with all girls winning their matches, giving up just 6 points for a forfeit. The girl’s went undefeated in League competition.
