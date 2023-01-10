Read full article on original website
TGI Fridays Vs. Ruby Tuesday: Which Is Better?
There certainly is no shortage of chain restaurants in America. When your appetite starts kicking into high gear and that palate is in need of something tasty, you usually have plenty of options to choose from. Depending on where you live, two massively popular chains that might compete for your attention are TGI Fridays and Ruby Tuesday.
Shake Shack Stirs Up 2023 With 2 Bold New Shake Flavors
Ever wondered why some people have such unwavering support for Shake Shack? After all, most customers drop about $30 on a two-person check at the restaurant, according to Reuters, which is about two or three times more than they'd spend at burger chains like In-N-Out or McDonald's. It turns out that the New York-based company's popularity is connected to the same reason why Shake Shack is so expensive: high-quality ingredients. Many menu items are made with antibiotic-free, non-GMO, premium ingredients that appeal to discerning diners. These consumers, who are generally young and affluent, are "willing to pay a bit more for fresher and higher quality food," Reuters explains.
McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country
For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Pepsi Just Launched Starry To Replace Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist is pretty young to be retiring. But the 24-year-old soda has been permanently removed from shelves by parent brand PepsiCo, per Today. Apparently, since its launch in 1999, Sierra Mist has failed to gain sufficient headway against lemon-lime soda giant Sprite. That's not surprising considering Sprite carries more than 8% of the retail soda market. The real difference between 7Up and Sprite is sales — Sprite carried $6 billion in sales in 2021 alone. All three lemon-lime flavored sodas ranked among the top 10 most popular sodas in the U.S. in 2021, according to Newsweek, but 7Up and Sierra Mist fell behind in sales. 7Up cleared less than a billion and Sierra Mist, which came in as the 8th most popular soda nationwide, only cleared $1 billion in sales. While those numbers don't sound too bad, apparently the brand's share of the market was only one-tenth of 1% and had been on the decline over the past five years, per CNN.
Playboy Set To Explode Onto The Canned Drink Scene After $13 Million Investment
Playboy is continuing its march into the alcohol world with a new release. Last year, Playboy Sprits' brand Rare Hare launched Rare Hare Anejo Conejo tequila, alongside Código 1530, a tequila aged for 18 months in French White Oak Cabernet barrels and an additional six months in French cognac containers (per the Rare Hare website). "The cognac finish adds balance and depth with hints of cumin and dried plum to the Añejo profile," Ron Snyder, CEO of Código 1530, said in a press release. Only 1,953 bottles of the 88-proof tequila were produced, a nod to Playboy's original founding year. Before that, Rare Hare released 1953, a bourbon bearing the aforementioned numbers and held in cognac casks in Champagne, France before bottling.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Balking At Texture Of Its Updated Mac And Cheese
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As we all know, Trader Joe's has many food items with cult followings, one of which is its mac and cheese. In fact, people love the stuff so much, we've even published a Trader Joe's mac and cheese copycat recipe.
Can You Add Unlimited Veggies To A Subway Salad?
Although the world knows Subway best for its sandwiches, that's not the only thing the chain has on its menu. In fact, some of the most-coveted items on the Subway menu are the sandwich artists' pizzas and salads. While the pizzas are sadly only available at select locations — and even then, not all the time — you can order a salad at most Subway locations.
You Can Still Order A McDonald's Pizza In One State
We know McDonald's for a myriad of classic fast food items, from hamburgers and Chicken McNuggets to fries and milkshakes. However, this golden-arched chain has also tried its hand at other foods over the years, like the McRib sandwich and the New England-only McLobster Roll. In fact, McDonald's even gave pizza a try back in the 80s, in an attempt to compete with the likes of chains like Pizza Hut, according to Business Insider.
Can You Order The Lunch Taco Bell Menu During Breakfast?
Taco Bell is always there when the late-night cravings hit. Most of the chain's locations are open late, at least until midnight, with some staying open until the wee morning hours. When it comes to late-night munchies, the chain serves up a hearty menu that has something for every one of the 12 kinds of people who eat at Taco Bell. For those who have a hefty appetite, but don't want to spend a lot of money, Taco Bell offers its $5 cravings box. Customers can build their own meals by choosing a specialty and classic item, side, and drink for only $5.
What Is An 'Oyster Blade' Cut Of Steak?
Whether you're celebrating an anniversary, showing off for dinner guests, or looking for a hearty meal to fill up on after a long day, a steak cooked to perfection is a sure way to satisfy anyone's carnivorous cravings. When enjoyed in moderation, Healthline claims that beef offers a fair share of health benefits thanks to its makeup of "high-quality" protein, vitamins, and minerals, which can help boost athletic performance and reduce the risk of developing anemia.
The Future Is Now: Robots Can Make Fried Chicken
Innovation has never been so "finger lickin' good." For South Korean fried chicken restaurant Robert Chicken, having robots run the kitchen was once a dream that was finally achieved in 2018. It might be hard to imagine this kind of technological advancement becoming widespread in the food and beverage industry. However, according to Meticulous Research, food robotics are projected to have an annual growth rate of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028. Investors are continuously supporting a more tech-friendly world, slowly extending their robotic arms into various sectors as the world moves into the future.
Expert Butcher Explains The Best Way To Use The 2 Main Cuts Of Beef Chuck
Nothing compares to advice from a butcher when it comes to preparing meat like beef chuck. Whether it's your first time working with a certain cut of beef chuck, or you just have questions about how to proceed with a recipe, consulting an expert is never a bad idea. The knowledge that can be imparted from this source is why you should make an effort to only get your meat from a butcher.
TikTok Is Stunned Over McDonald's Customers Receiving Chick-Fil-A Mac And Cheese
Perhaps not to the extent of the recent McDonald's and Chick-fil-A mix-up, but mistakes in the drive-thru happen all the time. The most common drive-thru mishap is being served the wrong beverage, which accounts for 34% of all inaccuracies (via InTouch Insight). When customers are asked what personally drives return business, 58% say correct orders, whereas speed is only preferred by 23% of customers, making it clear what's most important to the average fast food diner, per QSR Magazine.
Why Ribeye Steaks Are The Favorite Of Michelin Chefs
So you're having guests over for a fancy steak dinner, eager to impress. What cut of steak do you use? There are so many amazing cuts of beef: New York Strip, Filet Mignon, Skirt, Porterhouse, but where do you start?. Who better to consult than the authorities on the matter?...
How Long Do Costco Apple Pies Last?
Apple pie truly is an American legend, featuring among the most popular U.S. dishes, according to survey data from YouGovAmerica. An impressive 78% of people proudly declare their affection for the sugary treat, putting it above culinary stalwarts such as hot dogs, Southern fried chicken, and even barbecue ribs. It appears to be the only snack featuring fruit to make the cut, too.
Domino's Just Ended The Pineapple Pizza Debate Once And For All
It is a debate that seems to have raged since the beginning of time, or possibly even before that: Is it acceptable to put pineapple on a pizza? Have you ever wondered why dinosaurs are always portrayed as roaring hysterically? That's right, they could well have been arguing about pizza toppings.
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Where People Most Want To Eat On Cruises
Good food is a vital part of any vacation. Regardless of what country you're visiting, the cuisine plays a huge role in your experience overall. If you haven't been on a cruise (or if it's been a while), Cruise Critic points out that the all-inclusive nature of these experiences gives your vacation dining options galore. Predictably, bigger ships have a wider variety of options, but you definitely won't go hungry if you're traveling by way of a giant boat.
What You Should Be Asking A Butcher The First Time You Buy Aged Steak
When it's steak night, you need to be discerning about what you're buying. You don't want to waste your money on a subpar cut or piece of meat and be disappointed come dinner time. When buying meat for your next steak dinner, look for the USDA Prime Grade shield, which is young beef cattle. The meat has "abundant marbling," which is what you want in a steak for that juiciness and buttery flavor and is best for high, dry heat like searing or grilling. If your budget would be stretched by USDA Prime Grade beef, USDA Select cuts of meat have less marbling and would benefit from tenderization, whether that's marinating or braising, according to the USDA.
