Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Game day electricity brings Bills Mofia families from South Florida
Game day in Orchard Park has brought out an electrifying energy for Bills fans to celebrate and make memories. Just like one Bills Mafia family traveling all the way from Miami.
